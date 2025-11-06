IAF AgniveerVayu Result 2025: Download Directly Here And Check Phase 2 Details

IAF Agniveervayu Result 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the Agniveer Vayu Phase 1 2025 result. Candidates who appeared for the examination can login on the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in to check and download their results. The result has been declared for February, 2026 intake. Those who cleared the phase 1 examination will be sent a new admit card on their registered email IDs for Phase-II test. The IAF applies a cut-off on the normalised marks scored by the candidates in the Phase-I Test and sends the admit card to state-wise shortlisted candidates. Candidates must make sure to bring their documents as specified in the notification for the selection test.

Download Result Directly Here - "IAF AgniveerVayu Phase 1 Result 2025 Download Link".

Those selected will be paid under the "Seva Nidhi" package which varies for all the years of training and reserves 30 per cent of the salary amount as "Corpus fund" which candidates receieve after their four years of training ends. The total amount after four years candidates receive is Rs. 10.04 lakh.

Candidates will receive Rs. 30,000 in total for first year, Rs. 33,000 for second year, Rs. 36, 500 for third year, Rs. 40,000 during their last year.

During the engagement period at the Indian Air Force, candidates are entitled for medical facility at service hospitals as well as CSD provisions.

IAF AgniveerVayu Result 2025: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in

On the homepage, click on "Result of Phase 1 of Online Exam of Agniveervayu February 2026 Intake".

Enter your username and password.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Check the detailed notification here - "IAF AgniveerVayu 2026 Intake Notification".