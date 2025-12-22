US Restores Trump's Pic In Epstein Files Amid Backlash. It Has A Melania Link

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has restored a photograph from the recent batch of Jeffrey Epstein files that featured images of American President Donald Trump after backlash over its removal. The image in question was of a document showing one of Epstein's desks or credenzas in which two photographs of Trump were visible.

In one frame, the Republican could be seen standing with a group of women, while in another, he was seen with his wife, Melania, Epstein, and Epstein's now-convicted accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. It also contained photos of the disgraced financier with former President Bill Clinton and Pope John Paul II.

The DoJ said it temporarily removed the image for review after the Southern District of New York flagged it to protect victims' identities. However, after online backlash, they restored it, stating that no Epstein victims were depicted in the photograph.

"The Southern District of New York flagged an image of President Trump for potential further action to protect victims," the DOJ said in a post on the social media site X.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Department of Justice temporarily removed the image for further review. After the review, it was determined there is no evidence that any Epstein victims are depicted in the photograph, and it has been reposted without any alteration or redaction."

Backlash Over Redaction

At least 16 files released in the batch of Jeffrey Epstein documents by the DoJ were reportedly removed from the website, with the majority depicting explicit artwork, showing mail slots filled with envelopes, a tiled hallway, and a notebook page with names and apartment numbers.

The move was soon slammed by Democrats, with Democratic lawmakers accusing Trump himself of defying a law ordering the release of all files on Epstein, who amassed a fortune and circulated among rich and famous people.

"It's all about covering up things that, for whatever reason, Donald Trump doesn't want to go public, either about himself (or) other members of his family, friends," Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, who has long pushed for the complete release of the files, also joined in with the Democrats' demands.

"They're flouting the spirit and the letter of the law. It's very troubling the posture that they've taken. And I won't be satisfied until the survivors are satisfied," he told CBS's "Face The Nation".

A 60-count indictment that implicates well-known people was not released, Massie charged. "It's about the selective concealment," he said.

Protecting Victims' Identity?

Following this, the DoJ clarified that the recently released Jeffrey Epstein-related documents are being redacted solely to protect victims, and no politicians' names are being withheld.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche stated, "The only redactions being applied to the documents are those required by law -- full stop. Consistent with the statute and applicable laws, we are not redacting the names of individuals or politicians unless they are a victim."

"The Justice Department is not redacting the names of any politicians. As Todd Blanche made clear: 'The only redactions being applied to the documents are those required by law -- full stop. Consistent with the statute and applicable laws, we are not redacting the names of individuals or politicians unless they are a victim'," the US Department of Justice wrote on X.

The release follows federal judges' approval to unseal grand jury materials in cases against Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, allowing the DOJ to publish the highly anticipated records.

US President Donald Trump's name is rarely mentioned in the batch of Epstein files, based on a preliminary New York Times scan of thousands of documents and hundreds of photographs. The department released only a partial tranche of the Epstein-related documents in its possession on Friday with much of the information within them redacted, citing the extensive effort required in reviewing the materials and the need to protect Epstein's victims.

Trump and financier Jeffrey Epstein were close friends for years, The Times has reported, and Trump's initial refusal to release federal files related to investigations into Epstein sparked speculation about whether those files featured Trump. His allies have previously confirmed that his name appears in the files about Epstein.