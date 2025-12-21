Donald Trump To Bill Clinton, Full List Of People Named In Epstein Files

The release of thousands of documents related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has exposed the vast social reach of a man who, despite a 2008 conviction for child sex offences, continued to circulate freely among political leaders, royalty, business figures and celebrities until his death in 2019.

Known as the “Epstein files”, the records were made public after sustained pressure on the US Department of Justice and a congressional order demanding transparency. The files include photographs, emails, audio recordings and investigative material compiled over years of scrutiny.

Within a day of being posted online, at least 16 documents disappeared from a Justice Department webpage without explanation. Among them was a photograph showing US President Donald Trump with the sex offender, First Lady Melania Trump and Epstein's long-time associate Ghislaine Maxwell, found in a drawer at one of his properties.

Who Is Named In The Epstein Files?

The documents show Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, who is now serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, surrounded by a range of high-profile figures. These include US presidents, senior politicians, members of the British royal family, billionaires, academics, musicians and actors.

Among the entertainers appearing in the files are actor-singer Diana Ross, global pop icon Michael Jackson, Rolling Stones' frontman Mick Jagger, and Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey. They were often photographed in group settings alongside Epstein, Maxwell or political figures such as Bill Clinton.

Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, is also pictured with Epstein in an undated photograph that includes several women whose identities have been obscured.

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, appears in an undated image with another woman whose face has been covered. Her ex-husband and former prince Andrew also appeared more prominently across the files.

Andrew lost his royal titles after allegations from Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, which he has consistently denied.

US Presidents In Epstein Files

Few figures appear as frequently as Bill Clinton, who is shown in multiple photos socialising with Epstein and Maxwell in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Donald Trump's past relationship with Epstein has re-entered public debate.

Other political and diplomatic figures appearing in the Epstein files include Larry Summers, former US Treasury secretary; Robert F Kennedy Jr., now US health secretary; Peter Mandelson, ex-UK ambassador to the US; Ehud Barak, former Israeli prime minister; Bill Richardson, former UN ambassador and New Mexico governor; and George Mitchell, former US Senate majority leader and international peace negotiator.

Other Prominent Figures On Epstein Files

Tech leaders Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Reid Hoffman and Peter Thiel appear in the records, alongside Les Wexner of L Brands and hedge fund billionaire Glenn Dubin.

The documents also reference interactions with journalist Michael Wolff and filmmaker Woody Allen. In some cases, records suggest meetings occurred after Epstein's 2008 conviction.

The files also include entertainers such as Naomi Campbell, Courtney Love, Chris Tucker and David Copperfield; journalists and public figures including Peggy Siegal; and academics and public intellectuals such as Noam Chomsky, who appears multiple times in correspondence.

Financial and legal figures named include Alan Dershowitz, Jes Staley, Tom Pritzker and Kathryn Ruemmler. Epstein's long-time associates and staff, such as Sarah Kellen, Adriana Mucinska, Nadia Marcinkova, and his brother Mark Epstein, are also named.

Legal and financial figures Eva Andersson-Dubin and Abigail Wexner; fashion and modelling industry names such as Jean-Luc Brunel, Frederic Fekkai and Alexandra Fekkai; and members of Donald Trump's family, including Marla Maples and Tiffany Trump, also appear on the list. The records further list a range of Epstein's associates, employees and contacts: among them Jo Jo Fontanella, Brent Tindall, Emmy Taylor, Doug Band, Maritza Vasquez, Courtney Wild, Mark Zeff, Ricardo Legoretta, and others.

Being named in the files, however, does not imply wrongdoing.

Jeffrey Epstein died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.