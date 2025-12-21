J&K Boy Finds 'Toy' In Garbage Dump, It Turns Out To Be Chinese-Made Scope

An assault rifle scope made in China was found near the Jammu and Kashmir headquarters of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the police said today.

A six-year-old boy was seen playing with the scope in Jammu region's Asrarabad, after which officials asked his parents about it.

The family said the boy found it in a nearby garbage dump this morning.

The recovery of the Chinese-made scope that can also be attached to a sniper rifle led to a search in Jammu region's Sidhra, the police said.

Senior officers also went to the spot where the Chinese-made weapons attachment was found.

A 24-year-old man has been detained in Samba district in connection with the recovery of the scope, news agency PTI reported.

"Jammu (Rural) Police recovered a telescope (that can be mounted on a weapon) from the Sidhra area," a police spokesperson said.

The police and teams of the Special Operations Group (SOG) are investigating the matter, the spokesperson said.

"The public is advised not to panic," the officer said.

In a separate incident, the police took an individual identified as Tanvir Ahmad into custody from Samba district, reportedly after a "Pakistani" phone number was seen on his mobile, they said.

Ahmad is originally a resident of south Kashmir's Anantnag and is currently living in Samba, officials said.