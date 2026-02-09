Fake Currency Case Leads To Rs 19 Crore Cocaine Bust In J&K

Questioning of an accused in a counterfeit currency case led police to bust a drug trafficking racket, resulting in the recovery of 1937.80 grams of cocaine worth Rs 19.37 crore in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

The case began when the manager of Punjab National Bank's Bari Brahmana branch reported to the police on February 3 that a man named Dil Mohammad deposited Rs 9,000 in fake notes.

Police launched an investigation, and while scrutinising Mohammad's bank accounts, found suspicious transactions. He had Rs 18 lakh in J&K Bank and Rs 2.40 lakh in Punjab National Bank, despite being a driver by profession.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Samba, formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Under sustained questioning, Mohammad revealed he had been selling cocaine and earned the money through trafficking.

Acting on his disclosure, police recovered cocaine packets weighing 1937.80 grams hidden in a factory's garage, where Mohammad worked.

The accused's arrest and cocaine seizure have exposed a major drug trafficking network. Police are trying to find out who the other people are associated with this drug syndicate. Investigating officers are trying to find the source of the counterfeit currency notes. Raids are being conducted at different places.