Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2026 Soon: Check Expected Date And Time Here

Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2026: The Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2026 is expected to be announced soon on the official recruitment portal, joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the Common Entrance Examination (CEE), conducted from June 1 to June 16, 2026, will be able to check their qualifying status through the merit list PDF.

The result is likely to be released in an ARO-wise and category-wise format, containing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. Those who qualify the written examination will move on to the next stages of the recruitment process, including the Physical Fitness Test (PFT), document verification and medical examination.

How To Check Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2026?

Candidates can follow the given below steps to download the Agniveer CEE Result 2026, once released:

Visit the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Click on the Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2026 link available on the homepage.

Open the ARO-wise and category-wise merit list PDF.

Check your roll number

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

What Happens After the Agniveer CEE Result 2026?

Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the merit list will be called for the next stages of the recruitment process. These include the Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Document Verification, and Medical Examination.

The Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2026 final selection will be based on successful completion of all stages as per the Indian Army recruitment guidelines. Candidates are advised to keep their original documents ready and regularly check the official portal for further updates regarding rally schedules and call letters.