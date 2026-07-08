Mumbai's Smallest Water-Supply Lake Tulsi Begins Overflowing After Heavy Rain

Tulsi Lake, the smallest of the seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to Mumbai, began overflowing following continuous rainfall across the city and its catchment areas.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that Tulsi Lake started overflowing at 11:43 pm on Tuesday, adding to Mumbai's growing water reserves during the ongoing monsoon season.

Tulsi Lake overflowed just hours after Vihar Lake, which began overflowing at 9:00pm on Tuesday, making them the first two reservoirs in Mumbai's water supply system to reach full capacity this monsoon.

Water Stock Rises Sharply

Meanwhile, continuous rainfall in Mumbai and its catchment areas has significantly improved the city's water reserves.

According to the BMC, rainfall recorded during the 24-hour period from 6:00 am on July 7 to 6:00 am on July 8, pushed the water stock in the seven reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai to 41.36%.

The civic body said reservoir levels have increased by 12.44% in the last 24 hours and by 24.44% over the past 48 hours.

Despite Vihar and Tulsi lakes reaching full capacity, the total water stock across Mumbai's seven reservoirs currently stands at 41.43% of their combined storage capacity, providing a major boost to the city's water supply position.

Tulsi Lake is one of the seven lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai and is one of only two reservoirs located within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation limits.

An important feature of Mumbai's reservoir network is that water overflowing from Tulsi Lake naturally flows into Vihar Lake, helping maintain the interconnected water management system that serves the city.

Mumbai's Smallest Water-Supply Reservoir

Though the smallest among Mumbai's water-supply reservoirs, Tulsi Lake remains an important source of drinking water for the city.

The reservoir has a live storage capacity of 8,046 million litres and supplies an average of 18 million litres of water every day.

A Historic Reservoir

Located within the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, about 35 kilometres from the BMC headquarters, Tulsi Lake is a historic man-made reservoir.

Construction of the lake was completed in 1879 at a reported cost of Rs 40 lakh.

The reservoir has a catchment area of about 6.76 square kilometres and a water spread area of around 1.35 square kilometres when full.

Tulsi Lake overflowed on August 16, 2025, and on August 4, 2024.

This year's overflow has occurred notably earlier, reflecting favourable rainfall conditions in the lake's catchment area during the early phase of the monsoon.

Weather And Tide Forecast

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with intermittent spells of light to moderate rain over Mumbai and its suburbs during the day.

A high tide of 3.77 metres is expected at 5:17 pm on Wednesday, while the next high tide of 3.49 metres is forecast at 7:00 am on Thursday.