Woman Shares Monsoon Ordeal After 1-Hour Commute To Office To Collect Laptop

A LinkedIn post by a Mumbai-based marketing professional about travelling for an hour to collect her laptop from the office during heavy rains has resonated with many people online. The post has sparked discussion about Mumbai's yearly monsoon challenges and the city's recurring infrastructure problems.

Ihina D, an IIM Raipur graduate, shared her experience after Mumbai was placed under a red alert. Describing what happened, Ihina said that her company announced a work-from-home policy because of the weather conditions. However, she realised that she had accidentally left her laptop at the office. She said that Mumbai had declared a red alert the previous day, so she was working from home, but she had left her laptop in the office.

She added that while the rest of the city was cancelling plans and taking out raincoats, she was travelling to the office by car like a fool.

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According to Ihina, she reached an almost-empty office, collected her laptop and left within minutes. She said she picked up her laptop and was back in the car in three minutes after spending an hour travelling to the office.

Reflecting on Mumbai's monsoon season, Ihina said it is not just rain but feels like an annual shutdown that the entire city has collectively agreed to pretend is not coming. She pointed to recurring issues such as waterlogged roads, flooded streets and last-minute work-from-home advisories.

She further said that everyone knows the rains arrive in June and that July is usually worse, yet every year the city still seems to be caught off guard.

Ihina also acknowledged that unlike many office workers who could switch to work from home, millions of Mumbaikars do not have that option. She said she was lucky because she could work from home and her commute had become the distance from her bedroom to her desk. However, the experience reminded her that millions of Mumbaikars still reported to work in the rain, travelling by local trains and bikes. She said that was not hustle culture but simply Mumbai.

Social Media Reaction

The post resonated with many LinkedIn users, with several shifting the conversation from the city's resilience to its recurring infrastructure issues during the monsoon.

One user commented, "The exact same thing happened to me today!"

Another user noted, "Every year the rain surprises us."

