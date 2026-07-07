13 Killed In A Single Day. Here's What Is Happening In Rain-Hit Maharashtra

Relentless monsoon rains continue to batter Maharashtra, severely disrupting normal life across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune, Nashik and the wider Konkan region.

Heavy rainfall over the past three to four days has led to widespread waterlogging, landslides, transport disruptions and multiple rain-related accidents, even as authorities remain on high alert following weather warnings issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Here are the latest updates on the Maharashtra monsoon:

IMD Issues Orange Alert

The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai, Kolhapur, Satara, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts, forecasting moderate spells of rain at isolated places.

Earlier, a Red Alert had been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Pune and the Ghats of Nashik, warning of very heavy rainfall, strong winds and possible waterlogging.

The state government has announced work-from-home arrangements for all offices and deployed disaster relief forces for rescue and preparedness measures.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also appealed to citizens to remain cautious after the IMD warned of a possible cloudburst event on Tuesday in the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar region.

Mumbai, Thane, Konkan Struggle Under Heavy Rain

Continuous torrential rain has severely disrupted life across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and the broader Konkan region. Several areas have reported waterlogging, with roads submerged and rainwater entering residential buildings.

Over the last 48 hours, Mumbai city recorded 300 mm of rainfall, while the eastern and western suburbs received 380 mm and 345 mm respectively.

Rain-Related Deaths And Accidents

Heavy rain has also triggered several deadly incidents across the state.

Earlier official reports stated that nine people had died and four were injured in rain-related incidents across the state. Of these fatalities, eight were caused by wall collapses and one by a falling tree. Six wall-collapse deaths were reported from Mumbai's suburbs, while one each occurred in Pune and Thane. One person also died after a tree fell in Mumbai's suburban region.

A major tragedy also unfolded in Mumbai's Mankhurd area, where six people were killed after a portion of a three-storey chawl collapsed. The building had already been declared dangerous and the collapse occurred while residents were packing their belongings to evacuate the structure.

Meanwhile, at least 13 people were killed and 10 others injured in rain-related incidents across Maharashtra on Monday.

According to the State Emergency Control Room, nearly 100 houses have been damaged due to the heavy rainfall, while hundreds of families affected by flood-like conditions have been shifted to safer locations.

Mumbai Civic Body On High Alert

In response to record rainfall and strong winds reaching speeds of 70 to 80 kmph, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has deployed its entire machinery on a war footing.

The BMC's Disaster Management Department is monitoring the situation round the clock. Special teams have been stationed at vulnerable locations to respond immediately to emergencies, including tree collapses, short circuits and partial or complete collapses of dilapidated structures.

The civic body has also called a Special General Body Meeting on July 9. The meeting is expected to witness detailed discussions on the rain-related incidents and challenges faced by the city over the past few days.

Schools And Colleges Closed In Mumbai

As a precautionary measure, all government, private and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai have been ordered to remain closed on Tuesday.

The decision was taken after relentless rainfall disrupted normal life on Monday, when roads were flooded, trees were uprooted and several wall and billboard collapse incidents were reported.

Expressway Link Road Reopens After Landslide

Authorities restored traffic on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway Connecting Link Road after extensive safety operations following a landslide triggered by overnight rainfall.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office said vehicular movement had resumed but urged commuters to remain cautious.

However, rail services in parts of Maharashtra continued to face disruptions because of waterlogging.

Water Levels Rise In Mumbai Reservoirs

The heavy rainfall has significantly improved water reserves supplying Mumbai.

Between 6:00 am on July 6 and 6:00 am on July 7, the water stock in the seven reservoirs supplying Mumbai increased to 28.92%.

Officials said water levels in the reservoirs had risen by 12% over the previous 24 hours.

High Tide Warning For Mumbai

The IMD has forecast intermittent rain with isolated heavy spells and gusty winds of 60-70 kmph in Mumbai and its suburbs.

A high tide of 3.39 metres is expected at 4:34 pm on July 7, while another high tide of 3.41 metres is forecast at 5:43 am on July 8.

The low tides are expected at 11:02 pm on July 7 and 11:07 am on July 8.

Nashik On Alert Over Cloudburst Warning

Nashik city and Igatpuri taluka have been receiving heavy rainfall, with estimates suggesting rainfall in excess of 300 mm in some parts of the district.

Considering the IMD's cloudburst warning for the Trimbakeshwar region, Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan travelled from Mumbai to Nashik and conducted inspections in Igatpuri and Trimbakeshwar.

The minister reviewed ongoing drainage measures in areas prone to waterlogging and assessed preparations being made by the administration. He also reviewed efforts being undertaken to shift residents from vulnerable locations to safer areas.

Lonavala Breaks 16-Year Rainfall Record, Pune Witnesses 22 Landslides

Heavy rainfall has also caused destruction in Pune district, where continuous rainfall over the past three days have led to waterlogging, landslides and road closures.

Lonavala recorded 900 mm of rainfall, the highest rainfall in 16 years. Pimpri-Chinchwad received 326 mm of rain, while Pune city recorded 233.6 mm. According to meteorological data, this is the fourth-highest rainfall record for the month of July.

Authorities recorded landslides at 22 locations across Pune district over the last three days. Heavy rainfall also forced the closure of nine roads to traffic. In parts of the district, rainfall between 200 mm and 250 mm was recorded over the past 48 hours.

BMC Issues Public Safety Advisory

The BMC has urged residents to step outside only for essential work and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rainfall.

Citizens have been advised to stay away from trees, dilapidated structures, hoardings, electric poles and other potentially dangerous locations. The civic body has also warned against parking vehicles under trees and visiting beaches, promenades and waterlogged areas.

Residents have been asked to rely only on official government channels for weather updates and emergency information. In case of distress, the BMC asked citizens to contact its helpline at 1916.

Additionally, all public parks in Mumbai have been ordered to remain closed on Tuesday as a precautionary measure.

(With inputs from agencies)