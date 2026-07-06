Two Men Drown At Navi Mumbai Dam Complex As Heavy Rain Swells Water

Two men drowned on Sunday after entering the waters at the Gadeshwar Dam complex in Navi Mumbai's Panvel. Water currents had intensified significantly due to heavy rainfall in the Matheran hills.

Attempts were made to rescue them using a stick but were unsuccessful. So far, the body of one person has been recovered, while a police search operation is underway for the other.

CCTV footage capturing the incident showed the men swimming and trying to cross the water body amid a high current.

In another incident, a person was critically injured when a large tree branch fell in front of the transport office in the Huzuri area of Thane's Wagle Estate on Monday.

The injured person was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

CCTV footage of another incident showed a tree falling in Thane's Mira-Bhayandar area, almost trapping two women.

Normal life was disrupted across Mumbai and nearby areas as monsoon mayhem continued in Maharashtra. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a weather alert warning of intense showers, strong winds and high tides.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert, forecasting heavy to very heavy rains and strong winds in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Raigad districts.

