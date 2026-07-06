<i>Alpha</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Alia Bhatt's Film Marks 'Weakest' Weekend Opening In YRF Spy Universe

Alia Bhatt's Alpha opened to mixed reviews. While a large section of the internet criticized the film, another praised it as the first female-led spy film in the YRF universe. However, the box-office numbers don't look favorable for the film, which recorded the weakest opening in the YRF spy universe.

Breaking down numbers

Alia Bhatt–Sharvari's Alpha minted Rs 9.25 crore on opening day across 7,534 shows, according to Sacnilk.

On Sunday the film earned Rs 13.25 crore across 7,439 shows. The numbers were followed by Rs 11.50 crore, earned on Saturday.

This brings total India gross collections to ₹40.80 crore and total India net collections to ₹34.00 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected ₹5.00 crore on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to ₹18.00 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross to Rs 58.80 crore.

Alpha marks a significant departure in the YRF spy-verse as its first female-led spy film. All its predecessors were fronted by male superstars.

Compared to others, Alpha had a quiet opening, though it showed an upward trend over the weekend.

As Sacnilk mentioned, "Alpha currently stands as the weakest release in the franchise in terms of opening weekend collections."

Quick look: previous YRF spy films — opening weekend

Pathaan: ₹280.75 crore (Wednesday release)

War 2: ₹175.75 crore (Thursday release)

War: ₹166.25 crore (Wednesday release)

Tiger Zinda Hai: ₹114.93 crore (Friday release)

Ek Tha Tiger: ₹100.57 crore (Wednesday release)

Tiger 3: ₹44.50 crore (Sunday release)

Alpha: ₹34.00 crore (Friday release)

About Alpha

Headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, Alpha is the seventh film in the spy franchise after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, War, War 2, and Pathaan. The film is directed by Shiv Rawail of The Railway Men fame.

Alpha was first scheduled to release on December 25 last year, then slated for April this year.

Closer to the original release date, a YRF spokesperson said in November that the film was delayed due to VFX work.

"Alpha is an extremely special film for us and we want to present it in its most cinematic form. We have realised that the VFX will take a little longer than initially assumed. We want to leave no stone unturned to make Alpha a theatrical experience for everyone to cherish. Thus, we will now release the film on April 17, 2026," the banner's spokesperson said.

Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol also play pivotal roles in the film.