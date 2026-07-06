Diljit Dosanjh Reveals He 'Broke Down' While Researching For <i>Satluj</i>: 'Reality Is More Painful'

Diljit Dosanjh's period drama Satluj, which was in limbo after a prolonged battle with the Central Board of Film Certification over 127 cuts, was removed from streaming giant ZEE5 two days after its release in India. Calling the film the "hardest" in his career, Diljit said he took a week off after shooting to recover from the emotional toll it had on him. During research for the film he also "broke down" because it was "heavy."

"There are a lot of documents, real accounts, and testimonies that were so difficult even to read. Most of these real-life incidents were heart-wrenching. I was unable to process all of it. There were times during the research that I broke down because the reality was so strong and heavy," he told Variety India.

Diljit said the film is a tip of the iceberg while the reality was far darker and more heart-wrenching.

"The reality is more painful than what we have depicted. I was carrying that with me throughout. It's not a story of a single person but one about unprecedented courage in unimaginable circumstances. Jaswant Singh Khalra was aware of all the dangers. He knew that he and his family were at risk, and still he stood by his beliefs and the truth. That kind of courage is very rare, and you cannot approach it with anything but responsibility," he said.

"Emotionally and physically, it extracted everything out of all of us. There were long days, difficult conditions and intense scenes. But ultimately, it was the nature of the subject matter that really clung to me. I think this is perhaps the first film in my career which required me to recuperate after the shoot," he added.

Diljit said he doesn't usually take breaks after shooting ends. But Satluj was different. He took a week off after the shoot to process the feelings he had portrayed as Jaswant Singh Khalra on screen.

"The scenes, the emotions, and the aspects of the character lingered on, so it took time for me to pull away from that," he said.

About the Satluj controversy

Satluj, originally titled Punjab 95, was submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2022 but had not received a clearance certificate to date.

The filmmakers had previously alleged that the CBFC sought 127 cuts for the film. It was also scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023, but the screening was cancelled after objections were reportedly raised by Indian authorities.

On Friday (July 3), the film released on ZEE5 without promotions. As critics and audiences praised the film, it was suddenly removed from the streamer without prior notice.

About the film

Satluj recounts Punjab's darkest militant era, when many civilians allegedly disappeared and were cremated indiscriminately without informing their families. Based on the real-life journey of human-rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, the film looks at how the activist lost his life in the hands of state machinery while seeking justice and dignity for the departed souls.

Directed by Honey Trehan, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kanwaljeet Singh, Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.