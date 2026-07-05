Akshay Kumar's Production House Issues Warning, Claims Rights To <i>Hera Pheri 3</i>

Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films, has issued a public notice claiming exclusive worldwide rights to Hera Pheri 3, warning against any unauthorised use or exploitation of the film's intellectual property.

The production house warned everyone in the film industry, including distributors, cinema owners, OTT platforms, TV channels and advertisers, not to enter into any agreement with anyone claiming rights to Hera Pheri 3 without its written approval.

"Cape of Good Films LLP is the sole and exclusive holder of an irrevocable, worldwide, perpetual, and unencumbered licence to produce, distribute, market, exploit, commercialise, and otherwise deal with the cinematograph film presently titled 'Hera Pheri 3' ('the Film'), together with all rights therein, across all modes, media, platforms, technologies, and formats, whether now known or hereafter devised," the notice reads.

The notice further asks everyone in the film industry to recognise Cape of Good Films as the only company with the rights to Hera Pheri 3.

"All persons and entities are hereby called upon to recognise and respect the aforementioned rights of Cape of Good Films LLP and are further cautioned against entering into any arrangement, transaction, negotiation, representation, or dealing with any third-party claiming rights in or relating to the Film without the prior written authorisation of Cape of Good Films LLP," the notice read.

It added, "Any person acting contrary to this notice shall do so entirely at their own risk, and Cape of Good Films LLP reserves all rights and remedies available in law and equity."

The public notice comes at a time when Hera Pheri 3 is already surrounded by controversy. In recent weeks, director Priyadarshan announced that he had stepped away from the film and would no longer direct it. He claimed that producer Firoz Nadiadwala had repeatedly insulted him during their interactions.

Hera Pheri 3 was originally planned as a reunion of the franchise's beloved trio, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, with Priyadarshan returning as director. However, the film has faced several hurdles.

In May 2025, Paresh Rawal announced that he was leaving the project. He later returned to the cast, but the project continued to face delays and legal disputes over its rights and production.