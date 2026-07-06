'<i>Satluj</i> Still Online, I'm With Punjab Till I Die': Diljit Dosanjh After Ban

Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj, which had been fighting a prolonged battle over censor approval, was pulled from streaming giant ZEE5 two days after its release in India. Diljit shared his first reaction on Sunday night, hours after the streamer issued a statement about its decision. Early Monday, Diljit hosted an Instagram Live thanking fans for their constant support. He reiterated one point throughout the live session: once something is online, it can't be erased.

Diljit asked fans who have watched and downloaded the film to show it to others who haven't seen it yet.

"I came live on Instagram to thank people for watching Satluj.

"What I had feared actually happened. I thought the film would be taken down by Monday, but it happened sooner than expected. That's why we didn't promote the film. It was best to release the film (online) without any promotion. Today's youth is talking about Jaswant Singh Khalra. Every home is talking about Jaswant Singh Khalra," Diljit said in the Instagram Live.

"You can trouble me as much as you want. I am with Punjab till the day I die," Diljit affirmed.

"But I'm happy and relieved that the film finally reached the audience. Many people have already downloaded it. Once anything lands online, it never gets deleted. I saw a video from Rajasthan where people are watching the film; I felt very happy. Please show it to your friends and everyone around you," he added.

Satluj is based on one of Punjab's darkest chapters in the 1990s, when civilians allegedly disappeared and were cremated without informing their families.

"The incident took place in 1995 and they didn't let people talk about it then. It is happening even today. Hadd ho gayi! I'm a little sad. We're still standing there, this is 2026," Diljit said.

Talking about the film's hurdles since the beginning, Diljit said, "Our shooting was stopped for 10–15 years. It took us 1.5 years to start the film. After the edit, the film was stuck for four years. I was with the film for two years; Honey paaji gave the film six years."

About the Satluj controversy

Satluj, originally titled Punjab 95, was submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2022 but had not received a clearance certificate to date.

The filmmakers had previously alleged that the CBFC sought 127 cuts for the film. It was also scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023, but the screening was cancelled after objections were reportedly raised by Indian authorities.

On Friday (July 3), the film released on ZEE5 without promotions. As critics and audiences praised the film, it was suddenly removed from the streamer without prior notice.

The streamer issued a statement, adding that it stands by the film. Without sharing the exact reason for removing it, ZEE5 said that "in light of current developments" the film is unavailable for streaming.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh Reveals He 'Broke Down' While Researching For Satluj: 'Reality Is More Painful'