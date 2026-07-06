"Could Be Misused By Anti-India Forces": Sources On Why 'Satluj' Was Pulled Down

Certain portions in 'Satluj' could be misused by anti-India forces, sources have said, a day after the controversial movie starring Diljit Dosanjh was taken down from the Zee5 OTT platform.

Originally titled 'Punjab 95', the movie had been delayed for years and was released on ZEE5 under the title Satluj last Friday. It was taken down after a careful review, sources said.

They recalled that the film had earlier applied for a theatrical release, but was later released on an OTT platform after it failed to secure an approval to release in the present form. There were concerns over certain portions in the film that sources said could be "misused by anti-India forces."

While OTT content does not need any certification, as required for theatrical release, the rules provide for platform self-regulation and government oversight of sensitive content.

Read: Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj Removed From Zee5 In India Two Days After Release

'Satluj' is based on the struggle of an activist to unearth alleged extrajudicial killings when militancy was at its peak in Punjab.

What ZEE5 Said

ZEE5 has confirming taking down 'Satluj' in an official post on Instagram, adding that the movie will remain unavailable in India until further notice. It also affirmed its support for the movie.

"At ZEE5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives," it said.

ZEE5 said it would try to bring back the film through due process.

Read: 'Shocked, Saddened': Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj Ban Triggers Political Row

"We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity. Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering," it added.

In a cryptic post on Instagram, Diljit Dosanjh shared a still from the movie with the caption: "I challenge the darkness." "The same thing that happened to Satluj also happened to Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra," he wrote in Punjabi.

Stuck For 3 Years

'Satluj' is based on the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, a human rights activist from Punjab. Born in 1952 in Amritsar, he was known for exposing cases of alleged killings and secret cremations. A bank worker, he later switched to full-time activism.

The movie, originally titled Punjab 95, was sent to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2022 and had remained stuck there for three years. The 'censor board' sought 127 cuts, the maker alleged, and later released it on ZEE5 under the title Satluj last Friday.