'Shocked, Saddened': Diljit Dosanjh's <i>Satluj</i> Ban Triggers Political Row

The ouster of Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj from OTT platform Zee5 has triggered a full-blown political controversy in a state that is just months away from assembly elections.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the body that manages prominent gurdwaras in the country, and the Shiromani Akali Dal have thrown their weight behind the movie.

The film is based on the struggle of an activist to unearth extrajudicial killings when militancy was at its peak in Punjab.

"Shocked and saddened by the arbitrary removal of Satluj from ZEE5 in India. A powerful film that courageously unveils Punjab's painful history and honours the supreme sacrifice of S. Jaswant Singh Ji Khalra cannot be silenced this way. This is not mere censorship - it is an assault on our collective memory, truth, and freedom of expression," said SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on X.

Also read: Satluj Review: Diljit Dosanjh Leads The Way In An Unmissable Film

"I strongly condemn this move. Punjab deserves to confront its past with honesty, not suppression," he added.

The movie could survive just two days on Zee5. The OTT platform pulled it down on Sunday, after promising to explore other avenues for its release.

Kulwant Singh Mannan, the chief secretary of SGPC, appealed to the people of the state to watch Satluj.

"Film attempts to bring to light the true events of a period when Punjab was going through difficult times. Jaswant Singh (Diljit Dosanjh's character) fought a long battle to bring to light the cases of alleged fake police encounters and disappearances. We appeal to the youth of Punjab to watch the film, as it would provide them with an opportunity to understand the history of Punjab and the contributions of Jaswant Singh Khalra," he said.

Congress MP Tariq Anwar said the issue shouldn't be turned into a political controversy.

"Yes, during that time, there was a Congress government in Punjab. But there is no need for any politics. If any film is based on facts, then it is okay, but politics is not required," he said.

AAP leader and Punjab minister Aman Arora, however, sought to play down the row.

Also read: "I Challenge The Darkness": Diljit Dosanjh's 1st Reaction After Satluj Ban

"This film has been under discussion for a long time, but no one clearly knows its content. It is said to be based on fake encounters. Facts should come before the public, as both good and bad incidents are part of history. However, such facts must be presented in a way that does not harm brotherhood and unity in the future," he said.

Earlier today, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, the Jathedar of the Akal Takht, also backed Sutlaj.

"Even in the present time, I read a report about how many fake encounters have taken place. Those responsible should be punished in accordance with the laws framed by the worldly authorities. It is a very wrong thing for mothers to lose their sons through unlawful killings," he said.

Diljit Dosanjh Reacts

In his first reaction, Diljit Dosanjh shared a cryptic post on Instagram. He posted a still from the movie with a hard-hitting caption. "I challenge the darkness," he wrote.

"The same thing that happened to Satluj also happened to Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra," he added in Punjabi.