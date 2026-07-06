Diljit Dosanjh's Prediction About <i>Satluj</i> Being Removed From ZEE5 Came True

Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj, based on the 1995 Punjab insurgency era, was taken down from the OTT giant ZEE5 in India two days after its release. Ironically, Diljit had already suspected the film might be pulled on Monday.

In a viral video, Diljit is heard saying (in Punjabi), "There's fear that the film could be removed from ZEE5 on Monday. There is this fear. But then someone would have downloaded the film by then. Koi gan nain (No problem). No tension. Those who want to stop this, they can try."

Statement from ZEE5

After pulling the film from its platform, ZEE5 shared a statement without explaining the exact reason that prompted the decision.

"The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life," the platform said.

Reaffirming its support for the film, ZEE5 added, "At ZEE5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives."

"In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity. Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering," the streamer said.

Diljit's first reaction after the film was pulled down

Sharing a short clip from the film and echoing the famous line of activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, whom Diljit portrays in the film, he wrote, "#ichallengethedarkness Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra Ji #Panjab95 SATLUJ naal v oh hee hoyea jo Khalra Saab naal hoyea c."

About Satluj

Satluj, directed by Honey Trehan, charts one of Punjab's darkest chapters from the militant era.

Jaswant Singh Khalra was a human-rights activist known for documenting alleged illegal disappearances and secret cremations in Punjab during the insurgency era. The film features Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role alongside Kanwaljeet Singh, Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.