Light Rain Brings Relief In Mumbai After Monsoon Delay

After an unusually delayed onset of the southwest monsoon, parts of Mumbai received light to moderate showers on Sunday morning, offering some respite to people from the prevailing heat and humidity.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated favourable conditions for further advancement of the southwest monsoon over parts of Maharashtra.

The monsoon reached South Konkan earlier this month, but its further advance has remained stalled due to unfavourable weather conditions.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Ramabai Municipal School in Ghatkopar recorded the highest rainfall of 24 mm between 6 am and 7 am, followed by Chembur Fire Station with 20 mm and Mankhurd Fire Station with 16 mm.

During the subsequent hour, from 7 am to 8 am, Worli Seaface Municipal School and Savitribai Phule Municipal School recorded 25 mm rainfall each, the highest in the city. The G-South ward office in Lower Parel received 21 mm rainfall, while Worli Fire Station recorded 17 mm.

No major waterlogging or rain-related incidents were reported during the period, officials said.



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