Student Reveals Difference Between US And Indian Startup Founders: 'They Talk To Me Like A Peer'

A student has caught social media's attention after comparing the tech startup culture in India and the USA. After cold-messaging numerous founders across both nations, the student named Hriday Kadam revealed that leaders based in San Francisco and Silicon Valley were significantly more receptive and open to his ideas, igniting a debate about networking cultures and how established entrepreneurs interact with the next generation.

While American founders actively embraced outreach from an unknown student, their Indian counterparts remained less approachable, as per Kadam.

"I have cold DM'ed a bunch of founders from both India and San Francisco. One thing I noticed: a lot of founders in SF talk to me like a peer. They ask questions, hear out my ideas, and have genuine conversations, even though I am just a student," Kadam wrote.

Kadam explained that their contrasting responses highlighted a distinct difference in mentorship and accessibility between the two tech hubs. Though he had met some 'amazing' tech leaders in India, the difference was visible in how people in the two countries carried themselves.

"While I have met some amazing founders from India too, I have also noticed some seem to carry a bit more of a “founder” aura, as if they're positioning themselves above the conversation," he said.

"Not saying this is universally true, just an interesting difference in communication styles that I have observed."

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As the post gained traction, one of the social media users said: "Nice observation! And yes, it's true." Meanwhile, another added: "Felt this hard. San Francisco treats you like a builder, not a fan. Different gear entirely."

A third commented: "I've noticed that people in the dev community and generally are more welcoming in SF. Rather, in India, I see people, like corporate executives, act with a bit of authority as if they can shape someone else's startup how they want. Just my experience."

A fourth said: "It's a cultural difference. North America has a flattened hierarchy. India is very much hierarchical culturally, mostly. And position, title, and seniority matter a lot there. Here, we call everyone by name. There sir, madam. Hence, you observed this."