X Discontinues Revenue Share Programme, Replaces It With New Scheme. Check Eligibility, Payout Details

Amid the scourge of slop bot accounts invading the feeds with mindless engagement farming tactics, X (formerly Twitter) has officially discontinued its 'creator revenue share programme' and replaced it with the 'original content rewards programme'. The new initiative is designed to reward creators who produce original content on the platform.

The Elon Musk-owned social media company announced the changes on Friday (Aug 7) through its official X Creators handle. It added that the new programme would reward creators who contribute original ideas, expertise, reporting, creativity and commentary.

"Today, we're introducing the Original Content Rewards Program, a new way to reward creators who bring original ideas, expertise, reporting, creativity, and commentary to X," read the statement.

"As X continues to evolve, we're evolving how creators earn. The Original Content Rewards Program is designed to reward the creators who make X worth opening every day."

New applications for the revenue-sharing programme are not being accepted while existing memmbers would continue earning until September 7, 2026. The current members will receive three final payouts, with payments scheduled for August 14, August 28 and September 11.

"Starting September 8th, 2026, we'll begin rolling out access for existing Revenue Sharing members to apply for the new Original Content Rewards Program," X said.

To join the programme, users would have to meet a new set of eligibility rules laid down by X.

Eligibility For Original Content Rewards Programme:

Subscribe to Premium, Premium+, or Premium Business

Be at least 18 years old

Have at least 500 verified followers

Have at least 500,000 verified home timeline impressions in the last 90 days (excluding replies)

How To Earn Money?

Eligible creators would earn money through impressions generated by their original content. Qualified impressions are unique impressions from Premium users on the Home Timeline feed, where at least 50 per cent of the post is visible.

Payouts will be issued every two weeks, with the first payout arriving on August 28.

"Existing Revenue Sharing creators who enroll in Original Content Rewards once they are eligible on or after September 8th will receive their first payment on September 25th, 2026," X clarified.

Any content that is copied, substantially reproduced from another creator or downloaded from another platform and reuploaded on X will be deemed ineligible for the payout.