On Camera, Zepto Agent Thrashed In Bengaluru, Says 'Was Abused In Hindi'

A Zepto delivery agent was assaulted following an alleged language-related dispute in Bengaluru's Yelahanka Upanagar area.

According to his complaint, the delivery agent was out delivering items around 3.30 am on Saturday when a group allegedly abused him in Hindi.

When he questioned them over the alleged abuse, an argument broke out, and the situation devolved into an assault.

The delivery agent was allegedly dragged onto the road and assaulted.

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The assault was captured on CCTV. The video shows a man beating the victim. Other people later joined the accused and thrashed the victim.

Police have arrested four people, including a woman, in connection with the incident.