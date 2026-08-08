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On Camera, Zepto Agent Thrashed In Bengaluru, Says 'Was Abused In Hindi'

According to his complaint, the delivery agent was out delivering items around 3.30 am on Saturday when a group allegedly abused him in Hindi.

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On Camera, Zepto Agent Thrashed In Bengaluru, Says 'Was Abused In Hindi'
The delivery agent was allegedly dragged onto the road and assaulted.
  • A Zepto delivery agent was assaulted in Yelahanka Upanagar, Bengaluru early Saturday
  • The dispute began after the agent was allegedly abused in Hindi by a group
  • The argument escalated, leading to the delivery agent being dragged and beaten
Are the police investigating the attackers' motives further?
Bengaluru:

A Zepto delivery agent was assaulted following an alleged language-related dispute in Bengaluru's Yelahanka Upanagar area.

According to his complaint, the delivery agent was out delivering items around 3.30 am on Saturday when a group allegedly abused him in Hindi.

When he questioned them over the alleged abuse, an argument broke out, and the situation devolved into an assault.

The delivery agent was allegedly dragged onto the road and assaulted.

Also read: Rotten Vegetables, Expired Milk: Bengaluru 5-Star Hotel Raids Reveal Shocker

The assault was captured on CCTV. The video shows a man beating the victim. Other people later joined the accused and thrashed the victim.

Police have arrested four people, including a woman, in connection with the incident.

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