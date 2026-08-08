No Promotions, Service Charge Only On Food: Bengaluru Hotel Body To Swiggy

The Bengaluru Hotels Association has raised concerns over several operational issues faced by hotel and restaurant owners on the Swiggy platform.

In a letter addressed to Swiggy CEO Rohit Kapoor, the association has sought immediate action on a series of issues, including promotions, commissions, service charges and additional fees. The association demanded that no promotions be activated without the prior written consent of the hotel owner.

It has also sought a restriction on deductions from payouts, saying only the agreed commission and applicable statutory charges should be deducted.

The hotel association further said that service charges should be levied only on the food component of the bill and not on the GST amount.

It also objected to the automatic renewal of promotion and marketing contracts, insisting that the explicit consent of hotel owners must be obtained before any renewal.

Raising concerns over additional financial burdens, the association sought an end to what it describes as unauthorised charges, including long-distance charges, payment collection charges, Pocket Hero fees, Swiggy One fees, restaurant cancellation charges, call centre charges, restaurant-sponsored delivery fees and Bolt fees.

The association demanded that Swiggy's designated Point of Contact visit every hotel at least once a month to address operational concerns.

In another key demand, the association asked Swiggy to set up a dedicated helpdesk at the association's office every Friday to assist hotel owners with operational, accounting and payout-related issues.

The hotel body asked Swiggy to treat these concerns as a priority and take immediate corrective action.