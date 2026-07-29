Meghalaya's Premium Pineapples Now Available On Swiggy Instamart In Bengaluru

Consumers in Bengaluru can now order Meghalaya's premium pineapples through Swiggy Instamart, giving farmers from the northeastern state access to a wider retail market.

The pineapples are being sourced from the Jirang Organic Farmer Producer Company and transported by air to Bengaluru to maintain freshness. On the platform, the fruit is listed as "Pineapple (From Meghalaya)", showcasing its origin and helping distinguish it from produce sourced elsewhere.

Officials said the initiative is aimed at improving market access for farmers by linking them directly with urban consumers. The faster supply chain is expected to help growers secure better returns while ensuring fresh produce reaches customers in a shorter time.

The online launch follows the 4th Meghalaya Pineapple Festival held at Dilli Haat in New Delhi, where nearly 30 metric tonnes of pineapples were sold over three days. The response at the festival, officials said, reflected the increasing demand for Meghalaya's fruit outside the region.

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The state government has been working to expand marketing channels for its agricultural produce through partnerships with major e-commerce and agri-trade platforms. Agreements with Flipkart and NCDEX e Markets Limited are part of the broader effort to improve market connectivity for farmer-producer organisations.

Officials said the latest tie-up with Swiggy Instamart is expected to further strengthen the state's efforts to promote Meghalaya's agricultural produce in major cities while creating more marketing opportunities for local growers.