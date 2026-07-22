Which Place Is Known As The Monsoon Capital Of India?

During monsoon, India transforms into a spectacular landscape every year. Mountains turn greener, waterfalls become more dramatic and rivers swell with rainwater. While many destinations receive heavy rainfall during the season, one small village in Northeast India stands out for its extraordinary weather. Tucked away in Meghalaya's mist-covered Khasi Hills, this village is known for receiving the highest average annual rainfall in the world. During the monsoon, clouds drift across rolling hills, waterfalls gush down rocky cliffs and the surrounding landscape comes alive in shades of green. If you have ever wondered which place has earned the title of India's Monsoon Capital, here's everything you need to know.

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Mawsynram Is Regarded As The Monsoon Capital Of India

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Mawsynram is widely known as the Monsoon Capital of India. Located in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, the village is recognised as the wettest place on Earth based on its exceptionally high average annual rainfall.

The village's unique geography is the main reason behind its remarkable weather.

Here's what contributes to its climate:

Its location in the East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya

Moisture-laden monsoon winds arriving from the Bay of Bengal

The Khasi Hills forcing these winds to rise rapidly, resulting in heavy orographic rainfall

Long and intense southwest monsoon showers between June and September

Together, these factors create the dramatic monsoon conditions that have made Mawsynram famous among travellers and weather enthusiasts alike.

Cherrapunji Shares A Historic Connection

Just about 15 kilometres from Mawsynram lies Cherrapunji, also known as Sohra. Cherrapunji was once recognised as the wettest place on Earth and still holds records for the highest rainfall received in a single month and a single year. Today, while Mawsynram is known for recording the highest average annual rainfall, both destinations rank among Meghalaya's most popular monsoon attractions and are often explored together. The two places offer visitors a chance to experience some of India's most dramatic rainy-season scenery, complete with waterfalls, caves and mist-covered valleys.

What To See Around Mawsynram

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While the rainfall records attract visitors, Mawsynram offers much more than its weather. The surrounding region is filled with natural and cultural attractions that are especially beautiful during the monsoon.

Don't miss:

Mawjymbuin Cave, known for its naturally formed stalagmite

Nohkalikai Falls in the nearby Sohra region

Seven Sisters Falls near Cherrapunji

Living root bridges in the Khasi Hills

Scenic viewpoints overlooking mist-covered valleys

The region's lush greenery, cloud-covered hills and cascading waterfalls create some of Meghalaya's most memorable landscapes.

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Best Time To Visit

To experience Mawsynram at its rain-soaked best, plan your visit between June and September, when the village receives the bulk of its annual rainfall. Carry waterproof clothing and be prepared for frequent showers. Travellers who prefer clearer skies while still enjoying Meghalaya's scenic beauty can visit between October and February, when the weather is pleasant and ideal for sightseeing.

How To Reach Mawsynram

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By Air: Shillong Airport is the nearest airport, while Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati offers better connectivity.

By Road: Mawsynram is about 60 km from Shillong and can be reached by taxi or bus.

By Rail: Guwahati Railway Station is the nearest major railhead, followed by a road journey to the village.

For travellers who do not mind getting caught in the rain, few places in India are as rewarding as Mawsynram. Whether you are exploring caves, admiring waterfalls or watching clouds drift across the Khasi Hills, India's Monsoon Capital offers a side of Meghalaya that is both spectacular and unforgettable.