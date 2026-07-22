New Satellite Images Show Entire Country Covered By Clouds As Monsoon Returns To Full Strength

The Indian monsoon, a vital climate system serving as the nation's economic lifeline, has returned to full strength after a brief seasonal lull. Newly released images from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) show heavy cloud cover blanketing the entire country. Captured by ISRO's advanced INSAT-3DS weather satellite, the data was recorded on July 22, 2026, between 3:00 PM and 3:27 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

"Active monsoon Conditions likely over northwest, central and adjoining north peninsular India, east and northeast India during next 3-4 days," the IMD said in a press release.

The thermal infrared image released shows a curved cloud band sweeping from the north Bay of Bengal across Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, out towards Gujarat and the Arabian Sea.

"Different types of clouds reflect in different amounts based on their physical properties like the amount and size of raindrops/ice crystals and its density. Cumulonimbus clouds appear brightest. Thick (low / medium) clouds like cumulus, stratus, stratocumulus appear comparatively brighter than the thin (Higher) clouds like cirrus. Sea surface appears darker in this imagery," IMD explained.

The IMD has forecast widespread intense weather from July 22 to July 24, with isolated heavy to very heavy rains expected across several regions. Specifically, extremely heavy rainfall is predicted to hit isolated pockets of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, southwest Madhya Pradesh, southeast Rajasthan, Konkan, and Goa.

This severe deluge will also impact central Maharashtra betwen July 22-23 before shifting to heavily saturate the Gujarat region between July 22-24 July. Meanwhile, subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over south Peninsular India during the next seven days.

Indian Monsoon

The Southwest Monsoon is India's main source of water, accounting for approximately 75 per cent of the nation's annual rainfall, making it essential for irrigation, drinking water, and even electricity generation through hydropower. The season starts in early June when the monsoon winds reach Kerala. By the middle of July, the majority of the country is covered.

This monsoon is especially important for crops like rice, cotton, and sugarcane. A delay or failure in this season can affect food supply, livelihoods, and the wider economy.

Likely Impact Of Heavy Rainfall

The IMD has advised farmers to postpone sowing of kharif pulses such as green gram and black gram till the weather improves in Jammu and Kashmir. Similarly, in Punjab, farmers have been advised to avoid sowing of green gram during heavy rainfall. Ensure proper field drainage in rice, maize, soybean, pigeon pea, groundnut fields and fruit orchards to prevent waterlogging.