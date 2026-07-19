Delhi Sees Warmest July Night In 5 Years, Minimum Temperature At 31 Degrees

With the minimum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius on Sunday, Delhi recorded the warmest July night in five years, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The city had logged a minimum temperature of 31.7 degrees Celsius on July 1, 2021.

The maximum temperature logged at the Safdarjung, Delhi's base station, was 38.3 degrees Celsius, 3.1 notches above the seasonal average, according to the IMD. The minimum was 3.8 notches above the season's average.

It was also the second instance this month of the minimum temperature touching 31 degrees, after a similar reading was recorded on Friday.

Among the weather stations in Delhi, Palam recorded 37.6 degrees Celsius, Ayanagar 37.2 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 36.7 degrees Celsius and Ridge at 36.6 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature at Lodhi Road was 30 degrees Celsius, Ayanagar 29.4 degrees Celsius, Palam 29 degrees Celsius and Ridge 27.6 degrees Celsius.

No rainfall was recorded at any of the five observatories between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Sunday.

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain on Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively, the IMD said.

Relative humidity oscillated between 68 per cent at 8.30 am and 50 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 4 pm, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 169, the Sameer app showed.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)