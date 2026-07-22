Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule Meet PM Modi Amid Buzz Over NCP Support To NDA

Even as the Opposition MPs protested and raised slogans against the government outside Parliament on Wednesday, a meeting at the Prime Minister's Office has raised political eyebrows.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter and MP Surpiya Sule met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his office on Wednesday.

In pictures from the meeting the veteran Maratha leader and the prime minister were seen sharing a hearty laugh while exchanging some notes.

In another picture Prime Minister was seen receiving the senior leader at the door of his room.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of government's efforts to muster up a two-thirds support in Parliament for the Delimitation Bill that the Centre plans to bring again in the ongoing Monsoon Session.

NCP (SP)'s eight MPs are key to government's Parliament strategy.

The NCP had earlier indicated that may support the bill if the government gave a written assurance on the 50% seat increase across the board.

"Give the 50 percent seats increase condition on paper, then we will discuss," Supriya Sule had said at a press conference last week.

There has also been speculation of a section of Sharad Pawar's party pushing for a merger with the NDA.