A day after the dramatic dharna by Congress leaders led by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi outside the Prime Minister's residence, Congress MPs continued their protest in the Parliament complex on Wednesday morning.

The Congress contingent turned up dressed in black at Parliament and protested outside the gate.

Congress MPs were joined by several other Opposition MPs as they demanded the resignations of Home Minister Amit Shah and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Samajwadi Party MPs also wore black scarves to join the Opposition protest against the government. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had also joined the Congress dharna outside the PM's residence and was detained along with the Congress leaders.

The Opposition has been demanding a discussion in Parliament on the NEET issue and the police crackdown on student protesters in the capital on Monday.

Opposition leaders gathered at the gate of Parliament and raised slogans against the government and the police action on students.

But on Wednesday they maintained that any discussion can only happen after Education Minister's resignation.

"Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must resign first, and then there will be discussion. After the lathi charge on so many students, what will be the discussion now? Dharmendra Pradhan must resign," Congress MP Pawan Khera told NDTV

Sources told NDTV that the government has agreed to a discussion in both Houses of Parliament, as demanded by the Opposition.

The rule under which the debate will take place will be decided by the Speaker after meeting leaders of all parties, sources added.

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the government of exploiting students and demanded the resignations of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Home Minister Amit Shah over the NEET paper leak controversy.

He placed five demands before the government, including the resignations of Shah and Pradhan, action against police officials who attacked students, and an apology from the Prime Minister.

The BJP, on its part, hit back at Gandhi, accusing him of using students as "ammunition for his politics".

The BJP is also planning to hold protests outside Congress offices across the country against the party's dharna outside the PM's residence.