"Won't Forget": China Thanks India For Rescuing Crew From Fire-Stricken Tanker

Rear Admiral You Jian, on Tuesday thanked the Indian military for rescuing 12 Chinese crew members from a cargo ship that caught fire and exploded off the coast of Kerala last year, and also called for greater communication and cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries as ties between the two countries are seeing progress.

He made the remarks while speaking at the reception marking the 99th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Defence Attache to India, Rear Admiral You Jian said, "China and India are important neighbours, and both are at a critical stage of development and rejuvenation. We are pleased to see that, under the strategic guidance of our leaders, China-India relations have returned to the correct path of improvement and development."

"We will not forget that, last June, the Indian Military rescued 12 Chinese crew members from a cargo ship that caught fire and exploded off the coast of Kerala," he said.

The Chinese Defence Attache also highlighted the role played by the armed forces of both countries in United Nations peacekeeping operations.

"We need to remember that both the Chinese and Indian armed forces have made outstanding contributions and great sacrifices in UN peacekeeping operations. We have always believed that the common interests between our two countries far outweigh our differences," You said.

Expressing Beijing's willingness to deepen military engagement with India, he said, "We are willing to work with the Indian side to maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels, enhance mutual trust and promote cooperation through dialogue, and contribute to the well-being of the peoples of China and India."

Concluding his remarks, the Chinese Defence Attache said, "I wish for the continued improvement of China-India relations."

His remarks come as India and China have seen sustained momentum in ties after meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, followed by meetings with key officials from both sides.

New Delhi and Beijing have engaged in constructive and forward-looking discussions towards gradual normalisation

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