"Watershed Moment": President Calls Presence Of 9 Women Cadets Historic At IMA Parade

Indian Military Academy Passing Out Parade: President Droupadi Murmu today attended the Passing Out Parade of the 158th Regular Course and the 141st Technical Graduate Course at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun. She described the presence of nine women cadets as a "watershed moment" in the institution's history.

Addressing the cadets, the President said the participation of women officers in the parade marks not only a significant milestone for India's armed forces but also reflects the country's progress towards women-led development. She noted that as future Army officers, the cadets would carry the responsibility of leading, guiding, and caring for soldiers under their command.

Calling the IMA campus a "shining symbol of honour, courage and selfless service," President Murmu said she was delighted to witness the cadets as they prepare to begin their professional journey, adding that their courage and wisdom would serve as their greatest strengths.

Highlighting India's international military cooperation, she also noted the presence of officer cadets from 29 friendly foreign countries undergoing training at the academy. According to her, this reflects India's commitment to strengthening friendship, cooperation, and peaceful relations with nations across the world.

The President further observed that in an era marked by rapidly evolving security challenges, technological advancements and complex global dynamics, the Indian Army must remain adaptive and future-ready.

Upon her arrival in Dehradun on Friday, President Murmu was received by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.