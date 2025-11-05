Advertisement

Indian Army Invites Applications For Technical Graduate Posts, Salary Up To Rs 1.77 Lakh

Indian Army TGC Recruitment 2025: Upon completion of the one-year training, candidates will be directly commissioned as Lieutenants in the Army.

Indian Army Recruitment 2025: The last date to submit the online application is November 06, 2025.

The Indian Army has invited online applications for 30 vacancies under the Technical Graduate Course (TGC). Successful candidates will undergo training at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, beginning in July 2026. Upon completion of the one-year training, candidates will be directly commissioned as Lieutenants in the Army. The last date to submit the online application is November 06, 2025.

Vacancy Details (Branch-wise)

  • Civil Engineering - 08
  • Computer Science - 06
  • Electrical Engineering - 02
  • Electronics Engineering - 06
  • Mechanical Engineering - 06
  • Misc Engineering - 02

Eligibility

Applicants must hold a BE/BTech degree in the relevant engineering discipline.

Age Limit

Candidates must be below 27 years of age.

Pay Scale

The pay band for the post is Rs 56,100 - Rs 1,77,500.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on:

Physical Efficiency Test

SSB Interview

Physical Efficiency Requirements

  • 2.4 km run in 10 minutes 30 seconds
  • 40 push-ups
  • 06 pull-ups
  • 30 sit-ups

Two sets of squats, 30 repetitions each

Application Fee

No application fee is applicable.

Candidates can submit applications online through the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in

