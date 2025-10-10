Indian Army Invites Applications For 194 Posts, Check Eligibility, Age Limit

Indian Army Recruitment 2025: The Indian Army has announced recruitment for 194 Group C posts under the Directorate General of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (DG EME). Interested and eligible candidates can apply through offline mode. The last date to submit applications is October 24, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill multiple positions within the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers, including Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Fireman, Vehicle Mechanic, Fitter, Welder, Tradesman, Cook, and Electrician, among others.

Vacancy Details:

A total of 194 vacancies have been announced across various trades, such as LDC, Fireman, Vehicle Mechanic (Highly Skilled-II), Fitter, Welder, Tradesman Mate, Washerman, Storekeeper, Machinist, Tin and Copper Smith, and Engineer Device Mechanic.

Eligibility and Age Limit:

Candidates must be between 18 and 25 years of age. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be provided as per government norms, five years for SC/ST candidates and three years for OBC candidates.

Salary:

Selected candidates will receive a monthly pay in the range of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200, as per the 7th Pay Commission and post-specific grade pay.

Selection Process:

The selection will be based on a written examination followed by a skill test or trade test, depending on the post applied for.



Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification carefully before applying and ensure that the application form reaches the prescribed address before the deadline.