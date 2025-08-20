Indian Army Invites Applications For 381 Vacancies, Check Key Details Here

Indian Army SSC Tech 66 Notification 2025: The Indian Army has invited applications for the Short Service Commission (SSC) Tech 66 Entry 2025 from eligible male and female engineering graduates. A total of 381 vacancies are available, including 350 for men and 31 for women. Candidates selected through this entry will be commissioned as Lieutenants after completing training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA). Unmarried male and female candidates aged 20 to 27 years can apply through the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Application Deadlines:

SSC Tech Women (66th Entry): August 21 (3:00 PM)

SSC Tech Men (66th Entry): August 22, 2025 (3:00 PM)

Eligibility

Qualification: Engineering degree in the relevant discipline.

Age Limit: 20 to 27 years (as on the specified cut-off date).

Vacancy Details

For Women (31 posts):

Civil Engineering - 7

Computer Science/IT - 4

Electrical - 3

Electronics & Communication - 6

Mechanical - 9

Widows Entry (Tech/Non-Tech) - 2

For Men (350 posts):

Civil Engineering - 75

Computer Science/IT - 60

Electrical - 33

Electronics & Communication - 64

Mechanical - 101

Miscellaneous Engineering Streams - 17

Selection Process

There is no written examination for SSC Tech Entry. Selection will be conducted in three stages:

Shortlisting of applications based on academic performance.

SSB Interview - a five-day assessment of leadership and analytical skills.

Medical Examination - candidates must meet prescribed medical and physical standards.

Physical Standards

Men: 2.4 km run in 10 min 30 sec, 40 push-ups, 6 pull-ups, 30 sit-ups.

Women: 2.4 km run in 13 min, 15 push-ups, 2 pull-ups, 25 sit-ups.

Swimming knowledge is mandatory before joining OTA.



Salary Structure



Candidates will be commissioned as Lieutenants with a pay scale of Rs 56,100 - Rs 1,77,500 (Level 10). Salaries increase with promotions, reaching up to Rs 2,24,400 for senior ranks such as Lt. General (HAG+).