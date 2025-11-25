Army Begins Unarmed Combat Drill 'AMAR' At Altitudes Exceeding 14,000 Feet

The Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army has commenced intensive unarmed combat drill 'AMAR' at altitudes exceeding 14,000 ft to enhance close-combat readiness in some of the most demanding operational zones along the northern borders, a statement said on Tuesday.

Conducted amid sub-zero temperatures, rarefied air, and rugged terrain, the Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR) training prepares soldiers to respond effectively even when conventional weapons are not immediately available, it said.

The AMAR is a modern combat system that blends traditional Indian martial arts with globally proven close-combat techniques, it added.

The regime covers bare-hand engagements, stress response control, and comprehensive physical and mental conditioning, all critical for high-altitude operations.

The training enhances reflexes, balance, stamina, situational awareness, and controlled aggression, essential attributes for success in close-quarters battle in mountainous terrain, the statement said.

