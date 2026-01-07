IED Found At Terror Hideout in J&K, Destroyed In Controlled Explosion

A joint team of the army, police, and the CRPF busted a terror hideout in Thanamandi in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, and recovered an improvised explosive device (IED).

The search operation, part of an ongoing effort to flush out terrorists, led to the discovery of the hideout in a dense forest. While searching that hideout they found the IED.

Following standard operation procedure, the IED was safely defused through a controlled explosion, ensuring no harm to life or property.

The security forces have intensified operations in the Pir Panjal range to track and neutralise terrorists. With inputs suggesting over 300 exfiltrated individuals attempting to stir trouble in Poonch and Rajouri, agencies are on high alert.

These individuals, acting as terror guides, aim to facilitate infiltration and lure local youths into gun culture. Security agencies remain vigilant, prioritising the safety of the local population.

Intelligence inputs also suggest a significant number of terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba are positioned at various launchpads, poised to sneak into Indian territory, aiming to sustain terrorist activities during the winter months.

These terrorists are awaiting an opportune moment to cross the border, seeking to reignite violence in the region. Security agencies are on high alert, closely monitoring the situation to prevent infiltration and ensure the safety of the local population.

Both counter infiltration and counter terror grid has been bolstered to thwart the sinister plot of Pakistan to keep the pot of terrorism boiling during the winter months.