Indian Army Invites Applications From JEE Main 2025 Candidates, Check Details

The Indian Army has invited applications from unmarried male candidates who have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and appeared in JEE (Main) 2025 for entry into the 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme (TES-55). The course is scheduled to commence in July 2026, and selected candidates will be granted Permanent Commission after completion of training.

Eligibility, Total Vacancies

According to the notification, only unmarried male candidates aged between 16½ and 19½ years as on July 1, 2026 are eligible to apply. Applicants must be born between January 2, 2007, and January 1, 2010 (both dates inclusive).

The Army has specified that the date of birth marked in the Class 10 certificate will be treated as final.

Candidates must have secured at least 60% in PCM in Class 12 from a recognised board and must have appeared in JEE Mains 2025. Applications from candidates debarred by UPSC or involved in criminal cases will not be considered.

A total of 90 vacancies have been announced. The number is provisional and may change based on organisational requirements.



The four-year training programme will be conducted at Cadet Training Wings in CME Pune, MCTE Mhow or MCEME Secunderabad, followed by one year at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. On successful completion, candidates will be awarded an engineering degree, without ante-date seniority.

Pay Scale

Upon commissioning, officers will hold the rank of Lieutenant with a pay scale of Rs 56,100-Rs 1,77,500 under Level-10 pay matrix. Military Service Pay of Rs 15,500 per month is also applicable.

Additional allowances, including risk and hardship, dress, transport and children education allowances, will be provided as per norms. Cadets will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 56,100 after completing three years of training.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on shortlisting criteria that include JEE Mains rank, followed by SSB interview and medical examination. Shortlisted candidates will be called for SSB at selection centres located in Prayagraj, Bhopal, Bengaluru or Jalandhar. Final merit will be based on SSB performance.

Application process

Applications must be submitted online on joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates can edit their details until the application deadline. Self-attested copies of Class 10 and 12 certificates, JEE Mains 2025 result, and identity proof must be carried for the SSB.



Further details are available on the official website.