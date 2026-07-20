7 Places In India Where Jagannath Rath Yatra Is Celebrated In Spectacular Style

Every year, the Jagannath Rath Yatra brings lakhs of devotees together in a celebration of faith, tradition and community. While the grand procession in Puri, Odisha, is the most famous, it is not the only place where this festival is celebrated. Across India, several cities and towns organise their own Rath Yatras. If you're planning to experience the festival beyond Puri, these Jagannath Rath Yatras deserve a spot on your list.

Puri, Odisha

Every year, millions of devotees make their way to Puri for what is considered the most famous Jagannath Rath Yatra in the world. This centuries-old festival is the origin of all Rath Yatras celebrated across India and even overseas. On the day of Ashadha Shukla Dwitiya, Lord Jagannath, his elder brother Lord Balabhadra and sister Goddess Subhadra leave the Jagannath Temple and travel to the Gundicha Temple in three gigantic wooden chariots.

These chariots are built from scratch every single year using traditional techniques that have been followed for generations. As thousands of people pull the ropes together, the atmosphere comes alive with chants, drums, conch shells and overwhelming devotion.

Ahmedabad, Gujarat

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If there is one Rath Yatra that comes closest to matching the grandeur of Puri, it is Ahmedabad's. Started in 1878, this is considered the second-largest Jagannath Rath Yatra in India. The procession begins at the historic Jagannath Temple in Jamalpur and travels nearly 14 kilometres through the city. Along the route, devotees witness beautifully decorated elephants, camels, colourful decorations, traditional martial arts performances, devotional songs and thousands of volunteers serving food and water.

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Baripada, Odisha

Baripada offers one of the most unique Rath Yatra experiences in India. The town has been celebrating the festival since 1575, making it one of Odisha's oldest Rath Yatras outside Puri. But what truly sets it apart is a tradition that cannot be seen anywhere else. Since 1975, the chariot of Goddess Subhadra has been pulled entirely by women. Introduced during International Women's Year, the custom has continued for five decades and has become the identity of Baripada's Rath Yatra.

Raj-Ranpur, Odisha

Just a short drive from Bhubaneswar lies Raj-Ranpur, where Rath Yatra has been celebrated for more than 250 years. The Jagannath Temple here dates back to the 14th century and stands next to the former royal palace. Unlike the massive crowds in Puri, Raj-Ranpur offers a quieter and more intimate experience. It is a wonderful place for those who want to experience Odisha's deep-rooted Jagannath culture in a more peaceful setting.

Mahesh, West Bengal

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The Rath Yatra in Mahesh, located in West Bengal's Hooghly district, is believed to have begun in 1396 and is widely regarded as the oldest Rath Yatra outside Puri. That makes it one of the oldest surviving chariot festivals in the world. Unlike most Rath Yatras that use wooden chariots, Mahesh is famous for its iron chariot that stands nearly 50 feet tall. During the festival, Lord Jagannath travels to Masir Bari, or his aunt's home, recreating the same tradition followed in Puri.

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Ranchi, Jharkhand

Ranchi's Jagannath Rath Yatra has a history of over 300 years and is among Jharkhand's biggest religious festivals. The Jagannath Temple, built in 1691 by the Nagvanshi kings, was inspired by the famous temple in Puri. Every year, devotees pull the chariot from the hilltop temple to Masi Bari, where the deities stay briefly before returning. What makes this Rath Yatra especially meaningful is the participation of both tribal and non-tribal communities.

Imphal, Manipur

In Manipur, Rath Yatra is known as Kang Chingba, and it is one of the state's most important religious festivals. The procession begins from the historic Shree Govindaji Temple in Imphal and beautifully blends Jagannath traditions with Manipuri culture. Along with the decorated chariots carrying Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra, visitors can witness devotional music, traditional dance performances and local customs.

Although every Rath Yatra celebrates the same sacred journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra, no two celebrations are exactly alike.