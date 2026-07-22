"Centre Ready For Parliament Discussion, PM Called Paper Leak <i>Ghor Paap</i>": Sources

As the Opposition scaled up its attacks on the Centre over NEET paper leak and the crackdown on student protests, government sources countered the allegations, stating that the Centre has been proactive on the NEET paper leak issue.

Sources pointed out that as soon as the paper leak issue emerged, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took moral responsibility and initiated a series of corrective measures.

Government sources also termed the Opposition's demand for Pradhan's resignation "politically motivated".

On Tuesday evening, the Leader of Opposition placed five demands before the government, with Pradhan's resignation at the top of the list.

Pointing out steps taken after the NEET paper leak, sources said a CBI probe is underway and more than 13 accused have been arrested so far. The government is committed to a fair probe and strict punishment for the guilty, sources said.

Referring to the Prime Minister's remarks on the controversy, sources said the PM called it "ghor paap" (a grave sin).

Read | After Dharna And Detention, Rahul Gandhi's Five Demands To The Centre

In his first remarks on NEET irregularities after massive protests in the heart of Delhi over the issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that strong action had been taken against those involved in the "grave sin" of paper leaks so that no one could play with the future of the youth.

PM Modi said all state governments and the Centre must join hands on the issue as it is "not a matter of party politics but a matter of national interest". He also told NDA MPs that they should remain closely connected with the people with "warmth and affection" and that the "trust of the youth" needed to be won.

The Prime Minister, sources said, conveyed clearly that there should be no injustice to students and suggested that it was easy to misguide them but difficult to show them the right path.

Sources also maintained that the government is ready for a detailed discussion in Parliament on the NEET controversy, as demanded by the Opposition.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the government of exploiting students and demanded the resignations of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Home Minister Amit Shah over the NEET paper leak controversy.

Read | "Owe Students More Than Outrage": Dharmendra Pradhan Slams Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi, who was detained by Delhi Police during a dharna outside the Prime Minister's residence on Tuesday, has also demanded a discussion in Parliament, action against policemen who assaulted students, and an apology from the Prime Minister over Monday's crackdown.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is at the centre of the storm, also launched a scathing attack on Gandhi on Tuesday night, accusing him and the Congress of "exploiting students".

"Even after the government conveyed its readiness for a comprehensive discussion, the Congress chose political spectacle over democratic debate. Their objective was never solutions for students, it was disruption for political headlines," the education minister wrote on X.