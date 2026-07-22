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JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh Meet Sonam Wangchuk At Gurugram Hospital: Report

Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh on Tuesday met activist Sonam Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, sources said.

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JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh Meet Sonam Wangchuk At Gurugram Hospital: Report
Sonam Wangchuk was brought to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Tuesday.

 Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh on Tuesday met activist Sonam Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, sources said.

Wangchuk was discharged from the Safdarjung Hospital earlier in the evening and was shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for further treatment in compliance with a Delhi High Court order, officials said.

"Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh have met Sonam Wangchuk at the hospital," a source told PTI.

Wangchuk was brought to the Medanta Hospital in an ambulance at around 7.30 pm under tight security. He has been admitted to ICU 8 under the supervision of Dr Sushila Kataria, an internal medicine specialist, a Medanta Hospital official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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