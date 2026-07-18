Watch: Vintage Puri Rath Yatra Video Claiming To Be From 1932 Goes Viral

The annual Jagannath Rath Yatra is underway in Odisha's Puri, with thousands of devotees participating in the chariot procession to the Gundicha Temple. As the festival continues, a black-and-white video claiming to show the Puri Rath Yatra from 1932 has gone viral online, drawing millions of views. The video, shared widely on Instagram, carries the title "Rarest Footage of Puri Ratha Yatra 1932" and features the British Pathé logo alongside a watermark of a page called Finding Temples.

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The clip shows large crowds of devotees gathered around the towering wooden chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra as they move through the streets of Puri. Several scenes capture people pulling the chariots with ropes, packed streets lined with spectators, and elevated platforms filled with onlookers, offering a glimpse of what appears to be an early Rath Yatra procession.

Watch the full video below:

NDTV has not verified the authenticity of the footage or the claim that it was filmed in 1932.

The video went viral on Instagram, with many people sharing their thoughts in the comments section.

One user wrote, "None of the people are alive today but tradition is."

Another added, "When u realise, not a single person in this footage can see the footage now....But only Lord Jaganath can see it all."

Someone else commented, "Lord of the world."

One Of India's Biggest Religious Festivals

The Jagannath Rath Yatra, held annually in Puri, Odisha, is one of India's largest and most revered religious festivals. Every year, hundreds of thousands of devotees from across the country and abroad travel to the coastal city to witness the centuries-old chariot procession. This year's Rath Yatra began on July 16 and will continue until July 24, with Puri once again witnessing massive crowds of pilgrims and visitors.

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Why The Rath Yatra Is Significant

According to the Hindu calendar, the Rath Yatra is held every year on the Dwitiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha during Ashadha month. Three massive wooden chariots are specially built for Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. The procession begins with Lord Balabhadra's chariot, followed by Devi Subhadra's, while Lord Jagannath's chariot, Nandighosh, moves last.

The festival is considered unique because it allows devotees to have darshan of the deities outside the Jagannath Temple. Many devotees also believe that pulling the ropes of Lord Jagannath's chariot brings spiritual merit and blessings.

Nine-Day Journey

During the nine-day festival, the three deities travel from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, which is traditionally believed to be the home of their aunt. After staying there for several days, they return to the main temple in the Bahuda Yatra, following which they are ceremonially reinstalled on the Ratnavedi.