Blinkit Reaches Manali But There Is A Catch, Your Doorstep Delivery Comes With A 2 Km Trek

Getting groceries delivered at home in a few minutes is no longer limited to cities. It's now available in the mountains as well, but safe to say it's not as simple or usual as we've always known.

A video shared by content creator Akhil Dhruv shows how Blinkit delivered an order in Manali.

Staying in the hills, Akhil ran out of essential food items and decided to place an order through the app. Blinkit showed an estimated delivery time of 25 minutes, but because delivery bikes cannot travel uphill, the order was delivered down the hill.

Akhil then walked 1 kilometre downhill, joined by a friendly stray dog, to collect his groceries, but the bigger challenge was way back. Even though the trip looked tiring, he stayed positive throughout the video. Instead of complaining, he enjoyed the peaceful surroundings and treated the walk as part of the experience.

On Instagram, Akhil Dhruv wrote, “Life in Manali, through a Delhite's eyes. How I get my BlinkIt on top of a mountain.”

In the video, he shows that to collect the order, he first had to walk 1 km from his homestay. After reaching the spot, he collected the groceries and had a quick chat with the Blinkit delivery partner.

The journey did not end there. He then had to carry the bag and walk another 1 kilometre uphill to return to his cottage. After 15 minutes of climbing, he finally reached his homestay with the order.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Too much peace."

Another mentioned, “I was pleasantly surprised to see that BlinkIt is finally available in the hills. It reminded me of 2 years ago in Manali when I stayed up all night waiting for morning, just to buy a toothbrush.”

“The dog following you down reminded me of Ruskin Bond stories,” a comment read.

One more added, “It's not 1 km; it's more when you're shooting yourself, walking down and getting back to get your phone. The struggle behind the scenes is real.”

Among the comments was one from BlinkIt, who asked, “Is this peak?” The creator of the video replied, “I'll believe it's peak when it makes it to your page.”

As more digital nomads and travellers choose to stay in places like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, delivery companies are expanding their services to such tourist towns.