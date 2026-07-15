'Confidential Photos' In Blinkit Order Alarms Woman, Video Reveals Twist: "Thought It Was Blackmail"

A Gurugram-based corporate professional has gone viral after sharing her bewildering experience of finding an envelope labelled 'Confidential Photos' inside a Blinkit delivery, only to discover it was part of a marketing campaign. The woman documented the incident in an Instagram video, explaining that she had ordered a few items from Blinkit when she noticed the suspicious-looking envelope while unpacking her groceries.

The bold label immediately caught her attention and left her worried. She admitted that, for a moment, she feared someone might be trying to blackmail her or had deliberately slipped something personal into her order. Despite her hesitation, curiosity got the better of her, and she decided to open the envelope.

Instead of personal photographs, she found a series of printed images showing untidy rooms and household spaces. The pictures looked realistic enough that she briefly wondered whether some of them had been taken inside her own home, leaving her even more confused.

The mystery was finally cleared up when she reached the last card in the envelope, which revealed it to be an advertisement for Snabbit. The unusual insert was part of a promotional collaboration between Blinkit and the brand.

"What is this behaviour?" she wrote while tagging Blinkit and Snabbit.

Watch the video here:

Relieved but amused, she joked that the campaign had gone a little too far, saying it genuinely made her panic before she realised it was only an advertisement.

The video has since attracted widespread attention on social media, with many viewers saying they would have reacted the same way if they had found a similar envelope in their delivery. Others revealed that they, too, had received the same promotional package with their Blinkit orders, confirming it was part of the marketing campaign.

One user commented, "Yes, I thought I recieved crime scene photos on really premium paper." Another said, "That's wrong...I don't know why I don't find this campaign correct.... blackmailing and stuff it's a serious thing na."