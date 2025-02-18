"Predators Posing As...": Gurugram Woman Shares Harrowing Experience With Fake Broker

A woman searching for a rental property in Gurgaon took to Reddit to share a disturbing encounter with a man claiming to be a broker. Through her post, she warned others, particularly women, to be cautious of potential predators posing as brokers in the area. According to her post, the woman was looking for a place to stay in Gurgaon Phase 1 and had received information about an apartment from a broker through a friend. She visited the apartment, but what happened next left her shaken.

"I contacted the broker, and he gave me a specific time to visit. About 15 minutes before I was supposed to leave, he sent me to a new location, which was far from our preferred area. I immediately told him that this was not where we wanted to stay. He tried to convince me to check out this second location, but I stood my ground. Then he suddenly said, "Okay, come to the earlier location (our preferred one), and I'll show you some flats around that area," the woman wrote in her post.

After some persuasion, the man asked her to meet him at the original location, promising to show her apartments for rent. Over an hour, she had multiple conversations with him, discussing various details, and he became increasingly insistent that she visit the location. Fortunately, she didn't go alone, instead bringing a male friend along.

See the post here:

Upon arrival, the woman and her friend discovered that the advertised building did not exist. Instead, they found empty plots and construction sites. She attempted to call the broker multiple times, but he didn't answer. Her friend also tried calling him, to no avail.

As they tried to approach two men on bikes parked in the distance, who seemed to be staring at them, the bikers suddenly sped away. In the meantime, the woman also realised that the broker had blocked her number. Her friend then called the broker from a different number, and he picked up immediately, only to hang up quickly and block that number as well.

The woman was left with a strong feeling that the broker had intentionally tried to lure her to the location alone, with sinister intentions. "At that moment, I silently thanked God I hadn't come alone. I have a strong feeling that this person was deliberately trying to lure me there alone—for god knows what, I don't even want to imagine. And given that this is Gurgaon, I don't think I'm overthinking at all!! So yes, please be aware and stay safe, girls," the post concluded.

Reacting to the post, several users shared similar experiences of being harassed or deceived by fake brokers in the same area. Many urged her to share the man's details on social media to warn others and to report the incident to the police.

One user wrote, "Hey, Please report this person to police. Thank god you are safe."

Another commented, ''Lawyer from Delhi here! I have heard some cases of molestation filed by several women against many brokers in Gurgaon. So ladies please be cautious, always visit the broker's office to see and verify details and never go alone. If you all sense any weird behaviour after reaching the location dial the police helpline without even a second thought. But most importantly don't go alone."

A third said, "Should go to the police miss. This guy must be a creep and would try this again with other women. You should report them ."