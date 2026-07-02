Blinkit Rider's Heartfelt Thank-You After Rs 500 Tip Melts Hearts, Video Hits 13 Million Views

A Blinkit delivery partner has touched millions of people online after posting a video thanking a customer who tipped him Rs 500. The clip has gone viral on social media, amassing more than 13 million views and 1.6 million likes, with users praising the customer's generosity and calling for greater appreciation of delivery workers. The customer does not appear in the video. Instead, the rider records himself shortly after completing the delivery, explaining how much the unexpected gesture meant to him.

The video begins with the delivery partner saying he had just delivered an order worth less than Rs 15. He then asks viewers if they know how much the customer tipped him before revealing an Rs 500 note.

To put the gesture into perspective, he first shows his in-app earnings for the day, which stood at just Rs 97. Holding up the Rs 500 note, he explains that the amount is roughly equivalent to what he typically earns over two days of work.

Visibly emotional, he repeatedly thanks the customer, saying the tip made his day and expressing his gratitude for her kindness.

The heartfelt clip has struck a chord with social media users, many of whom applauded the customer's generosity. Several commenters said the woman likely understood the financial challenges faced by delivery workers, while others used the viral moment to encourage people to tip delivery partners whenever they are able.

One user wrote, "Didi must have seen hard times in her life too, and that is why she decided to help you."

Another said, "Thanks to that woman. Also, if you are getting something delivered, try to pay Rs 20 or Rs 30 to the delivery partners; it helps them a lot." A third commented, "Ahhh… how grateful this delivery partner is… what a dear lady that granted him this tip!!! Happy that there are still dear and kind people in this world."

The delivery partner is also a content creator, sharing videos on both Instagram and YouTube. According to his YouTube profile, he documents his daily life, real-life experiences, and travels, describing his channel as a record of his life journey.