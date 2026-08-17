Indian Woman In UK Highlights How Evenings Can Be About Family After Work

For many working professionals, the day does not always end when office hours are over. An Indian woman living in the UK has shared a glimpse of her weekday evening there and compared it with the routine many 9-to-5 employees experience in India.

Anushka Vyas shared a video on Instagram showing a local park near her home in the UK at around 5:30 pm on a Thursday. She pointed out that it was not a weekend or a public holiday.

Vyas mentioned that seeing people in the UK spending time with their families and focusing on their health in parks during the evening is a part of everyday life.

She said that this was what living life was really like. She explained that the typical park near her home in the UK was filled with people on a Thursday at 5:30 pm, even though it was neither the weekend nor a holiday. She said this was the normal lifestyle there, with people finishing their 9 to 5 jobs and spending quality time with their families every day, having picnics by the lake, and focusing on their health and fitness.

Vyas compared this UK routine to the lives of working people in India. She noted that long commutes, traffic, and extra work after office hours leave people with little time for themselves.

She said, "And in India, it's hard to imagine this kind of routine after a 9-to-5 job. You leave the office, battle traffic, deal with a boss assigning extra work, or handle other unexpected issues. By the time we get home, the day is gone, and we're just waiting for the weekend."

According to Vyas, the exhaustion from the week means the weekend isn't fully available for rest or family time either. She added that people often fail to pay adequate attention to their fitness and health.

She said that when the weekend finally arrives, they are so exhausted that they cannot even get proper rest. She added that, let alone spending quality time with family, they do not even manage to focus on their fitness and health.

Vyas suggested that work-life balance and a better quality of life could be reasons why some Indians choose to settle abroad.

She said, "That's why so many Indians are settling abroad-because, alongside money and work, the quality of life matters here. Beyond work, you get the chance to live life on your own terms. That's why people here remain healthy, happy, and satisfied."