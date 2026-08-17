Foreigner Shares India Travel Experience, Says Indian Hospitality Goes Beyond Free Food

A foreigner has shared a different side of travelling in India, saying her experiences have often gone beyond the usual concerns about tourists being overcharged. She said she has frequently been charged less, offered extra food, and welcomed into the homes of Indian strangers.

Jane shared her experience of the hospitality she received while traveling in India on her Instagram account, "Jane Ki Khoj". She mentioned that she often encountered unexpected acts of hospitality during her visit.

Jane noted that there is a common perception that foreigners are overcharged in India. However, she shared that her own experience was often the opposite; she was frequently charged less than the standard rate.

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She recounted discovering later that a local tea vendor had intentionally charged her a lower price simply because she was a guest in India.

Jane also mentioned receiving complimentary sweets at some restaurants, accompanied by the warm greeting, "Welcome to India."

According to Jane, the hospitality she experienced in India went far beyond lower prices or extra food. She shared that many Indian strangers invited her to their homes for meals, took her to family weddings, and even offered her a place to stay.

Reflecting on her first trip to India, she mentioned staying primarily with Indian families. She noted that the families hosting her would often connect her with their relatives or friends in the next city on her itinerary.

Jane remarked that she doesn't think people in many other countries welcome guests or offer hospitality quite the way Indians do.

She acknowledged that tourists might sometimes be overcharged for auto-rickshaw rides. However, she emphasized that, in her experience, she was more often charged less and benefited from the warmth and hospitality of the Indian people.

Jane shared the clip with the caption "Undercharging vs overcharging in India."

Social Media Reaction

The post received numerous positive reactions from social media users.

One user commented, "Thank you for this video. You have captured it well."

Another user noted, "Thank You for making this video."