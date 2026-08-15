American Man Treated For Free In Rural Indian Hospital, Says It Would Have Cost Thousands Of Dollars In US

An American tourist has praised the Indian healthcare system after he was treated for free in a rural government hospital. In a now-viral Instagram clip titled, "American hospitalised in India," international filmmaker Mike said he had been in India for only five days and was travelling through Odisha when he got ill from overindulging in delicious local food.

Mike provided an update from the hospital bed. he joked about being poked with needles while getting IV fluid and anti-nausea medicine.

"Day five in India, and I'm already hospitalised. I was in some rural government hospital, stuck full of needles, unable to even recognise the language on the walls," said Mike.

Mike said he had been vomiting every 15 minutes for 12 hours, which prompted the hospitalisation. However, before the trolls could use Mike's health to stereotype India, he cleared the air.

"Stop, stop, stop. I can feel you stereotyping from there. This wasn't food poisoning; this was overindulgence. The food was so good I ate too much of it like an idiot, and I paid the price with not one but two shots in the butt," said Mike.

Mike detailed that he was fine now but winced at remembering how such healthcare facilities in America would have cost him thousands of dollars.

"But as bad as that was, I really winced when I thought about the bill. Because back home in America, an IV bag, anti-nausea meds, and two booty injections could easily cost a couple thousand dollars," said Mike.

"Instead, these damn socialists didn't charge me one cent. It made me sick," he added sarcastically.

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'It Is Free'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 465,000 views and hundreds of comments as social media users were amazed by India's healthcare setup.

"Free healthcare, what a concept," said one user, while another added: "Oh no!! So sorry, Mike! Really hope you feel better soon! Appreciate that your sense of humor is still intact while sick!"

A third commented: "Always start with local fruits and curd to familiarise your gut with the food you consume. See to it you don't go too spicy. Start light."

A fourth said: "Welcome to Odisha. It's free, brother. It will cost you a little bit for medicines, like two dollars to three dollars maximum."