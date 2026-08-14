India's health story is often told in extremes. There is the India that still battles tuberculosis, air pollution, malnutrition, antimicrobial resistance and an enormous burden of diabetes and heart disease. And then there is the India developing indigenous cell therapies, expanding medical education, digitising health records, manufacturing vaccines at scale and taking healthcare to people who once had to travel hours for basic services.

Both are true.

On Independence Day, the more useful question is not whether India has solved its health problems. It has not. The question is whether the country now possesses enough scientific capability, public-health infrastructure, technology and institutional experience to solve problems that once seemed immovable.

The evidence suggests it does.

India's maternal mortality ratio fell to 80.5 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2023, from 362.3 in 2000. Its under-five mortality rate fell from 91.6 to 27.7 per 1,000 live births over the same period.

These are not just statistics. They are evidence of what sustained public-health action can accomplish.

The next phase, however, will require India to move from expanding access to delivering consistently high-quality, affordable and preventive care.

The unfinished fight against TB

Tuberculosis remains perhaps India's most important test of whether public health can match technological capability.

WHO estimates India's TB incidence at 192 cases per 100,000 people in 2023. Yet the direction is encouraging: WHO India reported that incidence declined from 237 per 100,000 in 2015 to 195 in 2023, while TB mortality fell from 28 to 22 per 100,000.

India also notified more than 26 lakh TB patients in 2024, with more than 36% of notifications coming from the private sector. The intensified TB-Mukt Bharat campaign subsequently screened more than 10 crore vulnerable people, using tools including chest X-rays and molecular diagnostics.

The lesson is important: India's TB battle is no longer simply about drugs. It is about finding people earlier, detecting drug resistance, addressing undernutrition, ensuring adherence and integrating private healthcare into national surveillance.

That is a winnable model. If India can make early diagnosis routine rather than exceptional.

From saving mothers to protecting every mother

India's fall in maternal mortality is one of its clearest public-health successes. An MMR of 80.5 is dramatically better than where the country stood two decades ago.

But averages can conceal inequalities.

The next challenge is ensuring that every woman, particularly in rural, tribal and economically disadvantaged communities, has timely access to antenatal care, skilled birth attendance, emergency obstetric services, blood, neonatal care and referral systems.

The same principle applies to children. India's under-five mortality has fallen sharply, but neonatal deaths remain a significant share of child mortality.

The battle has therefore moved from simply increasing institutional births to improving the quality and continuity of care before, during and after birth.

The NCD tsunami is already here

India's health system was built for a large part of the 20th century around infectious diseases. The 21st-century challenge is increasingly chronic disease.

WHO estimates that 77 million Indian adults have type 2 diabetes and nearly 25 million more are prediabetic. More than half of people with diabetes may be unaware that they have it.

The wider NCD burden is equally serious. Cardiovascular diseases, cancers, diabetes and chronic respiratory diseases are now central threats to India's productivity and longevity. WHO notes that NCDs accounted for 63% of deaths in India in 2016, with cardiovascular disease responsible for 27% of all deaths.

But here too, the infrastructure is beginning to catch up.

As of July 2026, India had 1.86 lakh Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs providing comprehensive primary healthcare. The government reported 770 district NCD clinics, 524 day-care cancer centres and 233 cardiac care units.

That shift, from treating a heart attack in a hospital to identifying hypertension and diabetes years earlier at primary-care level, could save far more lives.

The battle nobody can treat in a hospital: Air pollution

No discussion of India's health future can ignore the air people breathe. WHO describes air pollution as a major public-health threat, linked to cardiovascular disease, stroke, lung cancer, chronic respiratory disease and respiratory infections.

The solution cannot be another prescription.

Cleaner transport, cleaner energy, better waste management, industrial controls, urban planning and reliable air-quality monitoring are health interventions too. WHO's latest evidence also underlines the links between air pollution, climate change and respiratory and cardiovascular disease.

India's healthcare system cannot carry this burden alone. Its next health revolution has to happen outside hospitals.

Making healthcare affordable, not merely available

Access without financial protection is incomplete healthcare.

India has made major progress through Ayushman Bharat. By February 2026, more than 43.5 crore Ayushman cards had been created under PM-JAY.

Yet household spending remains a concern. India's National Health Accounts estimated out-of-pocket expenditure at Rs 3.56 lakh crore, or 39.4% of total health expenditure, in 2021-22. Government health expenditure had risen to 48% of total health expenditure.

The future therefore requires more than insurance cards. It requires affordable medicines, diagnostics, transparent pricing, strong primary care and prevention, because preventing a complication is usually cheaper than treating one.

India's healthcare advantage: Scale plus innovation

Perhaps the most hopeful part of India's health story is that the country is increasingly capable of building solutions for itself.

Medical education has expanded dramatically. Between 2020-21 and 2025-26, India added 48,563 MBBS seats and 29,080 postgraduate seats. In 2025-26 alone, 43 new medical colleges were established. (Press Information Bureau)

India is also moving beyond generic medicines and vaccines into sophisticated biomedical innovation. Home-grown CAR-T cell therapies developed with Indian academic and clinical institutions have reached commercial use for certain blood cancers, while government-backed programmes are supporting further gene- and cell-therapy development.

Then there is the digital layer.

As of July 20, 2026, more than 94.87 crore ABHA IDs had been created under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, alongside 5.36 lakh registered health facilities and 10.09 lakh healthcare professionals.

The ambition is bigger than digitising paperwork. ABDM is designed around interoperable health records, consent-based data exchange and a connected health ecosystem.

If implemented responsibly, this could allow a patient's health information to travel with the patient rather than remain trapped inside individual hospitals.

The next Independence: Freedom from preventable illness

India's healthcare future will not be won by one scheme, one hospital or one breakthrough.

It will be won when a child does not die from a preventable infection; when TB is detected before it spreads through a family; when hypertension is diagnosed before a stroke; when a pregnant woman can reach emergency care in time; when cancer treatment does not bankrupt a household; when a patient in a remote district can access a specialist digitally; and when the air outside the hospital is clean enough that fewer people need to enter it.

The country's recent trajectory offers reason for optimism. Maternal and child mortality have fallen. TB detection and surveillance have strengthened. Primary healthcare is expanding. Medical education is growing. Digital infrastructure is being built at extraordinary scale. Indian researchers are developing increasingly complex therapies.

The unfinished battles are formidable. But Independence is also about recognising capability.

India is no longer fighting its health challenges with scarcity alone. It has science, institutions, doctors, researchers, entrepreneurs, technology and, perhaps most importantly, experience of solving problems at population scale.

The task now is to turn that capability into health equity, prevention, affordability and quality for every Indian. That would be a health revolution worthy of the country's next chapter.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.