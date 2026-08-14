Lottie Perks was just 19 when she suffered from severe stomach pain and vomiting which were initially thought to be a stomach bug. Her mother, Laura, says doctors reassured them that it was nothing serious. However, her condition worsened quickly. Lottie developed uncontrollable shaking, dangerously low body temperature, blue lips, cold hands and feet, swelling and extreme weakness. She eventually collapsed as her blood pressure fell and her heart rate rose sharply. Further tests revealed that Lottie's appendix had burst and triggered sepsis, which is potentially life-threatening.

"She collapsed in my arms as her eyes rolled back in her head. Her blood pressure plummeted and her heart rate raced dangerously high. I thought this was the end," said Laura, according to a report in Mirror. She added, "I knew something was clearly wrong and before they took me seriously, I felt powerless. She had emergency surgery, but it was too late, the sepsis had spread. When she collapsed in my arms, that was her going into septic shock.

"And the start of her organs ceasing to work. I thought she'd be OK after the operation but the look on the surgeon's face afterwards told me otherwise. When they explained about the sepsis and septic shock, and said they'd done all they could do, I felt powerless."

She required emergency surgery and intensive care after the infection had spread through her body. Doctors warned that her organs were beginning to fail and treated her urgently with antibiotics and other life-support measures. Lottie survived and later returned to university, but she continues to experience symptoms including fatigue, dizziness, stomach pain, bouts of sickness and difficulty keeping warm.

Laura added, "Sepsis doesn't need a cut, injury or an appendix bursting. It can be from something as simple as a virus. The symptoms are so subtle and confusing; but can become fatal so quickly.

What Is Sepsis?

Sepsis is a life-threatening condition that happens when the body responds in an extreme way to an infection. Instead of fighting the infection in a controlled manner, the immune response causes widespread inflammation and damage to the body's own tissues and organs.

Sepsis can begin with many different infections, including infections affecting the lungs, urinary system, abdomen or skin. It can also develop after conditions such as appendicitis. When an appendix bursts, bacteria and infected material can spread into the abdomen, increasing the risk of a serious infection. Sepsis can progress rapidly, which is why it requires urgent medical attention.

Warning Signs Of Sepsis

The symptoms of sepsis can vary depending on the infection and the person. Warning signs can include:

Fever or an unusually low body temperature

Fast breathing or difficulty breathing

A very fast heartbeat

Confusion or unusual drowsiness

Extreme weakness or feeling seriously unwell

Cold, pale, blue or mottled skin

Very low blood pressure

Reduced urine output

Persistent vomiting

Severe pain or discomfort

What Is Septic Shock?

Septic shock is one of the most severe complications of sepsis. It happens when sepsis causes a dangerous drop in blood pressure, which means important organs may not receive enough oxygen-rich blood. Septic shock is a medical emergency. Patients may need intravenous fluids, antibiotics, medicines to support blood pressure, oxygen or mechanical ventilation, as well as treatment for the infection itself.

Other Complications Of Sepsis To Watch For

1. Organ Failure

One of the most dangerous effects of sepsis is damage to vital organs. The kidneys, lungs, heart, liver and brain can all be affected when blood flow and oxygen delivery become inadequate.

2. Very Low Blood Pressure

A sudden drop in blood pressure can indicate that sepsis is progressing towards septic shock. This can prevent organs from receiving the blood they need to function.

3. Breathing Problems

Sepsis can affect the lungs and cause severe breathing difficulties. Some patients may need oxygen or mechanical ventilation if they cannot breathe on their own.

4. Kidney Problems

Reduced blood flow during severe sepsis can cause the kidneys to stop working properly. In serious cases, temporary dialysis may be needed while the kidneys recover.

5. Brain And Mental Changes

Confusion, unusual sleepiness, difficulty staying awake or changes in awareness may happen when sepsis affects the brain or when the body is not receiving enough oxygen and blood flow.

6. Blood-Clotting Problems

Severe sepsis can interfere with normal blood clotting. This may result in abnormal bleeding or the formation of tiny clots that reduce blood flow to organs and tissues.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.