Aching knees after a long day, stiffness when getting out of bed or taking longer to recover after physical activity are often dismissed as an inevitable part of getting older. But while ageing can bring gradual changes in muscles, bones and joints, persistent or worsening symptoms should not automatically be written off as "just age."

The distinction matters because arthritis and osteoporosis affect the body in very different ways. Arthritis is a broad group of conditions affecting joints, with osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis among the most common forms. Osteoarthritis can cause pain, stiffness, swelling and difficulty moving a joint, while rheumatoid arthritis is an inflammatory autoimmune disease.

Osteoporosis, meanwhile, affects the strength and structure of bones. It can progress without obvious symptoms until a relatively minor fall or everyday activity results in a fracture. WHO describes osteoporosis as a condition involving low bone density and deterioration of bone tissue, increasing bone fragility.

So, when should joint pain or reduced mobility be considered more than normal ageing? Dr Pushkar Chawla, Director and Unit Head, Orthopaedics, ShardaCare-Healthcity, explains what to look for.

Ageing, arthritis and osteoporosis: What's the difference?

Ageing is associated with changes in the musculoskeletal system. Older adults are more likely to experience conditions such as osteoarthritis and back and neck pain, but these are health conditions associated with ageing, not simply an unavoidable consequence of getting older.

According to Dr Chawla, normal age-related changes may include mild stiffness after prolonged inactivity, reduced flexibility and slower recovery after physical exertion. Such changes generally should not substantially interfere with everyday activities and may improve with regular movement.

Persistent pain, swelling, loss of mobility or symptoms that progressively interfere with daily life deserve a closer look.

Arthritis: Look for pain, stiffness and swelling

Arthritis is not one disease. The term covers more than 100 conditions affecting joints and surrounding tissues.

Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common form. It can affect the knees, hips, spine and hands and typically causes joint pain, stiffness and swelling, along with difficulty moving the affected joint.

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA), in contrast, is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks the joints. Symptoms can include pain and stiffness in more than one joint, swelling, warmth and tenderness, along with fatigue, weakness, fever or weight loss in some people.

Dr Chawla says warning signs that should not simply be attributed to age include persistent joint pain, swelling or warmth, prolonged morning stiffness, reduced range of motion and difficulty with routine activities such as climbing stairs, walking or opening jars.

The duration and pattern of symptoms can provide clues, but they cannot establish a diagnosis on their own.

Osteoporosis: The disease you may not feel

Osteoporosis is fundamentally different from arthritis.

It does not usually cause joint pain in its early stages. Instead, bones gradually become weaker and more susceptible to fractures. This is why osteoporosis is often described as a "silent" disease.

According to Dr Chawla, clues can emerge when a person develops loss of height, a stooped posture or persistent back pain caused by vertebral fractures. A fracture after a relatively minor fall or routine activity can also be a warning sign.

WHO notes that osteoporosis increases bone fragility and susceptibility to fracture.

Risk increases with age, particularly after menopause in women. Other factors include low physical activity, smoking, heavy alcohol consumption and certain medications, including prolonged corticosteroid use. Low calcium intake can also contribute to bone loss because the body can draw calcium from bones when dietary intake is inadequate.

How are arthritis and osteoporosis diagnosed?

There is no single test that can distinguish every type of arthritis from normal ageing.

Doctors generally begin with a medical history and physical examination. Depending on the symptoms, X-rays, blood tests and other imaging may be used. CDC notes that arthritis diagnosis can involve a physical examination, X-rays and laboratory tests when needed.

Osteoporosis is assessed differently. A dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry, or DXA/DEXA scan, is the most commonly used test for measuring bone mineral density. It is quick, non-invasive and measures bone density at sites such as the hip and spine.

Importantly, not everyone with aches and pains needs a DEXA scan. Screening decisions depend on age, sex, fracture risk and other clinical factors. For example, the US Preventive Services Task Force recommends screening women aged 65 and older and younger postmenopausal women at increased risk; it says evidence remains insufficient to recommend for or against routine screening in men.

Can you protect your bones and joints as you age?

Ageing cannot be stopped, but loss of mobility and bone strength is not something people simply have to accept. Regular physical activity is important. WHO recommends adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week, alongside muscle-strengthening activities. For people with poor mobility, activities that improve balance can help reduce fall risk.

For bone health, adequate calcium and vitamin D, regular weight-bearing and muscle-strengthening activity, avoiding tobacco, limiting excessive alcohol and maintaining a healthy body weight can all form part of a bone-health strategy.

People already experiencing pain or reduced mobility should, however, choose exercise appropriate to their condition and seek professional guidance when necessary.

When should you see a doctor?

Dr Chawla recommends medical evaluation when symptoms are persistent, progressive or affecting everyday life.

Particular warning signs include:

Joint pain lasting several weeks

Persistent or unexplained swelling

Warmth or redness around a joint

Significant loss of mobility

Recurrent or unexplained fractures

Severe or persistent back pain

Loss of height or a newly stooped posture

Pain or disability that interferes with routine activities

These symptoms do not necessarily mean arthritis or osteoporosis, but they warrant evaluation rather than being automatically dismissed as ageing.

Getting older can change how the body moves, but persistent pain is not simply a number on the calendar. Arthritis can affect joints through degenerative or inflammatory processes, while osteoporosis can weaken bones without producing symptoms until a fracture occurs.

The important distinction is not whether you are ageing, everyone is. It is whether a new or worsening symptom represents a treatable condition that deserves attention. As Dr Chawla puts it, early recognition and appropriate management can help people protect mobility, reduce complications and remain independent as they age.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.